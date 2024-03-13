https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/bidens-classified-leaks-fuel-for-an-8-million-book-deal-1117293139.html
Biden's Classified Leaks: Fuel for an $8 Million Book Deal
Biden's Classified Leaks: Fuel for an $8 Million Book Deal
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including Special Counsel Robert Hur's testimony in front of Congress on Tuesday, March 12.
2024-03-13T04:15+0000
2024-03-13T04:15+0000
2024-03-13T13:47+0000
the backstory
israel
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
donald trump
ukraine
kursk
maga
daniel lazare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117292982_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_693e81574e61085385dfef9c949212c8.png
Biden's Classified Leaks: Fuel for an $8 Million Book Deal
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including Special Counsel Robert Hur's testimony in front of Congress on Tuesday, March 12.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to political analyst Melik Abdul about the latest purge in the Republican Party, pushing the GOP deeper into the MAGA sphere.Later in the hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the latest attack by Ukrainian drones and militants loyal to Kiev in the Kursk region of western Russia.To begin the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by independent journalist Daniel Lazare who discussed the Special Counsel's testimony about Joe Biden's classified documents mismanagement.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist Kyle Anzalone about the latest US intel report about the White House wanting to oust current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
ukraine
kursk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117292982_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0a795adc46af9f9f8d7f212d66c64dd6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, rachel blevins, mark sleboda, dan lazare, trump gop influence, ukraine attack russian cities
the backstory, rachel blevins, mark sleboda, dan lazare, trump gop influence, ukraine attack russian cities
Biden's Classified Leaks: Fuel for an $8 Million Book Deal
04:15 GMT 13.03.2024 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 13.03.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including Special Counsel Robert Hur's testimony in front of Congress on Tuesday, March 12.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to political analyst Melik Abdul about the latest purge in the Republican Party, pushing the GOP deeper into the MAGA sphere.
Later in the hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the latest attack by Ukrainian drones and militants loyal to Kiev in the Kursk region of western Russia.
To begin the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by independent journalist Daniel Lazare who discussed the Special Counsel's testimony about Joe Biden's classified documents mismanagement.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist Kyle Anzalone about the latest US intel report about the White House wanting to oust current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM