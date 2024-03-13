https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/bidens-classified-leaks-fuel-for-an-8-million-book-deal-1117293139.html

Biden's Classified Leaks: Fuel for an $8 Million Book Deal

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including Special Counsel Robert Hur's testimony in front of Congress on Tuesday, March 12.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to political analyst Melik Abdul about the latest purge in the Republican Party, pushing the GOP deeper into the MAGA sphere.Later in the hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the latest attack by Ukrainian drones and militants loyal to Kiev in the Kursk region of western Russia.To begin the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by independent journalist Daniel Lazare who discussed the Special Counsel's testimony about Joe Biden's classified documents mismanagement.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist Kyle Anzalone about the latest US intel report about the White House wanting to oust current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

