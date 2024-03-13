https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/chinas-in-development-h-20-bomber-worth-the-excitement-pla-air-force-deputy-commander-1117299208.html

China’s In-Development H-20 Bomber Worth The Excitement: PLA Air Force Deputy Commander

China's long awaited first strategic stealth bomber, the H-20, is worth the excitement, as it faces no technical difficulties in development and will be unveiled to the public soon, said the deputy commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force at the two sessions in Beijing.

Wang Wei, who is also a member the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks when asked about updates on the H-20 by the Hong Kong Commercial Daily on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, which wrapped up on Sunday.China's new long-range bomber project was first announced by then PLA Air Force commander Ma Xiaotian in 2016, when he publicly confirmed the development of the aircraft, Shanghai-based news outlet eastday.com reported.Since then, little official information was released about the bomber other than a promotional video by state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China in 2018 and a PLA Air Force recruitment video in 2021. Both videos featured computer-generated scenes of an unknown large aircraft covered in a blanket, with the aircraft's outline suggesting it boasts a flying wing design, but with no further elaboration.When asked about if the H-20 has encountered technical bottlenecks given the lack of further information since 2016, Wang said that, "there is no bottleneck, and all problems can be solved. Our scientific researchers are progressing well, they are fully capable," the Hong Kong Commercial Daily reported on Monday.The aircraft will be officially unveiled to the public soon, and its commissioning and mass production will closely follow its test flights, Wang said.Wang agreed that the commissioning of the H-20 will significantly enhance the PLA Air Force's capabilities, as he said that "[it is] to be proud of, it is worth the excitement."The US has long been the leader of stealth bomber development and deployment with the B-2, and its next generation successor, the B-21, has already made its maiden flight in November 2023 and since then started low-rate production, according to US media reports.Wang refused to compare the H-20 with its US counterparts, saying that China will not compete with the US, but will only defend own security.The H-6 series, which is China's current main combat bomber that has served for decades, is a medium-range subsonic platform without stealth capability, so despite many upgrades and modernization, the aircraft itself cannot penetrate modern air defense, and relies on launching standoff munitions to attack targets, said experts reached by the Global Times.A next generation stealth bomber, capable of avoiding hostile detection, will enable the launch of more powerful or more cost-efficient munitions at closer range in larger numbers, experts said.When commissioned, the H-20 will become a new quality combat force, serve as a powerful strategic deterrent and contribute to the safeguard of national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as peace and stability in the region and around the world, analysts said.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

