International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/congress-weighs-loaning-ukraine-funds-from-seized-russian-assets-1117287563.html
Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets
Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including Trump trying to purge the RNC.
2024-03-13T04:16+0000
2024-03-13T13:36+0000
the final countdown
radio
rnc
donald trump
joe biden
inflation
mike johnson
budget
hunter biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117287403_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_441d7069eb23fb128389b18d6634d0ed.jpg
Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including Trump trying to purge the RNC.
The first hour begins with the president of Constitutional Rights PAC Larry Ward, who talks about Trump's leadership team "purging" officials at the RNC.The show is later joined by David Tawil, co-founder of Prochain Capital, to weigh in on Biden's proposed tax hikes and the spikes in inflation.The second hour starts with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who shares his perspective on Speaker Mike Johnson's latest budget proposals.The show closes with Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian, who talks about Robert Hur testifying on Biden's classified documents.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117287403_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_53802d1930b1a786c989b6ccb8febd35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, will us give russian assets to ukraine, us federal budget spending, tax raise in us, biden classified documents
the final countdown, will us give russian assets to ukraine, us federal budget spending, tax raise in us, biden classified documents

Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets

04:16 GMT 13.03.2024 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 13.03.2024)
The Final Countdown
Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including Trump trying to purge the RNC.
The first hour begins with the president of Constitutional Rights PAC Larry Ward, who talks about Trump's leadership team "purging" officials at the RNC.
The show is later joined by David Tawil, co-founder of Prochain Capital, to weigh in on Biden's proposed tax hikes and the spikes in inflation.
The second hour starts with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who shares his perspective on Speaker Mike Johnson's latest budget proposals.
The show closes with Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian, who talks about Robert Hur testifying on Biden's classified documents.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала