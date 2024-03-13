https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/congress-weighs-loaning-ukraine-funds-from-seized-russian-assets-1117287563.html
Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including Trump trying to purge the RNC.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117287403_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_441d7069eb23fb128389b18d6634d0ed.jpg
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including Trump trying to purge the RNC.
The first hour begins with the president of Constitutional Rights PAC Larry Ward, who talks about Trump's leadership team "purging" officials at the RNC.The show is later joined by David Tawil, co-founder of Prochain Capital, to weigh in on Biden's proposed tax hikes and the spikes in inflation.The second hour starts with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who shares his perspective on Speaker Mike Johnson's latest budget proposals.The show closes with Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian, who talks about Robert Hur testifying on Biden's classified documents.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets
04:16 GMT 13.03.2024 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 13.03.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including Trump trying to purge the RNC.
The first hour begins with the president of Constitutional Rights PAC Larry Ward, who talks about Trump's leadership team "purging" officials at the RNC.
The show is later joined by David Tawil, co-founder of Prochain Capital, to weigh in on Biden's proposed tax hikes and the spikes in inflation.
The second hour starts with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who shares his perspective on Speaker Mike Johnson's latest budget proposals.
The show closes with Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian, who talks about Robert Hur testifying on Biden's classified documents.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM