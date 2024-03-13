https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/congress-weighs-loaning-ukraine-funds-from-seized-russian-assets-1117287563.html

Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets

Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including Trump trying to purge the RNC.

2024-03-13T04:16+0000

2024-03-13T04:16+0000

2024-03-13T13:36+0000

the final countdown

radio

rnc

donald trump

joe biden

inflation

mike johnson

budget

hunter biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117287403_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_441d7069eb23fb128389b18d6634d0ed.jpg

Congress Weighs Loaning Ukraine Funds from Seized Russian Assets Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including Trump trying to purge the RNC.

The first hour begins with the president of Constitutional Rights PAC Larry Ward, who talks about Trump's leadership team "purging" officials at the RNC.The show is later joined by David Tawil, co-founder of Prochain Capital, to weigh in on Biden's proposed tax hikes and the spikes in inflation.The second hour starts with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who shares his perspective on Speaker Mike Johnson's latest budget proposals.The show closes with Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian, who talks about Robert Hur testifying on Biden's classified documents.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, will us give russian assets to ukraine, us federal budget spending, tax raise in us, biden classified documents