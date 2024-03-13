https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/former-dod-official-us-to-be-isolated-with-israel-1117313878.html

Former DoD Official: US To Be Isolated With Israel

Former senior security analyst for the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, Michael Maloof, told Radio Sputnik that the US is becoming isolated along with Israel.

The United States risks becoming isolated in the world along with Israel as it continues to support Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, former senior security analyst at the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, Michael Maloof told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Wednesday.Israel’s actions in Gaza have been described as “plausible” genocide by the International Court of Justice, an assessment Maloof seemed to agree with.Earlier, Melik Abdul asked about the political situation in Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu’s grasp on power, noting that the Israeli PM is facing ethics charges as soon as he leaves office.However, the likely alternative to Netanyahu is even worse, Maloof explained. “Ben-Gvir is insanity on steroids. He, in the way he acts and carries on, is tantamount to what we used to see with the Nazis themselves. I mean, they have learned from their masters at one time, as it were.”Maloof said he fears that even after Israel halts its campaign in Gaza, Israel will expand its operations to nearby countries. “Even if they have a conclusion [in] Gaza, they’re going to go into Lebanon and they’re already showing it,” Maloof explained.“This war could go on in perpetuity and extend indefinitely as long as it keeps Netanyahu in power. But if the Israelis were to put boots on the ground in Lebanon, I envision that you’re going to see the elimination of Israel. You will see all the axis [of resistance] powers coming to bear all at once,” Maloof predicted. “That also will include Iraqi resistance and other Shia resistance, and you may even have the Sunnis involved because of the way Palestinians and others are being treated indiscriminately by the Israelis.”

