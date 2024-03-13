International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/high-north-and-special-op-zone-early-voting-in-russias-2024-presidential-elections-underway-1117303599.html
High North and Special Op Zone: Early Voting in Russia's 2024 Presidential Elections Underway
High North and Special Op Zone: Early Voting in Russia's 2024 Presidential Elections Underway
Sputnik International
From March 15 to 17, Russian citizens will elect one candidate to the highest office in the land. As the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has set the national timeframe for balloting, some regions need a head start
2024-03-13T16:32+0000
2024-03-13T16:32+0000
multimedia
russia
russian federation
central election commission
russian president
presidential elections
presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117301915_0:1:3637:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5d4859eca408c4ffd4691189252805be.jpg
With the presidential election just around the corner, early voting in some of Russia's most remote and inaccessible areas has already begun. Early voting is established for those Russian citizens who are unable to visit regular polling stations as they live or work in extreme conditions and at hard-to-reach locations.The early voting process is held from February 25 to March 14 across the vast Russian lands and seas, including Northern areas, the special military operation zone and aboard ships on the Sea of Okhotsk.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see some peculiar polling stations all over the vast Russian territories!
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117301915_168:0:2897:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_92013a779bb1c3950969b0d416c4c6e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian presidential elections, russia's 2024 elections, who are russians voting for, who is running for president in russia, is russia having presidential elections
russian presidential elections, russia's 2024 elections, who are russians voting for, who is running for president in russia, is russia having presidential elections

High North and Special Op Zone: Early Voting in Russia's 2024 Presidential Elections Underway

16:32 GMT 13.03.2024
Subscribe
From March 15 to 17, Russian citizens will elect one candidate to the highest office in the land. As the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has set the national timeframe for balloting, some regions need a head start.
With the presidential election just around the corner, early voting in some of Russia's most remote and inaccessible areas has already begun.
Early voting is established for those Russian citizens who are unable to visit regular polling stations as they live or work in extreme conditions and at hard-to-reach locations.
The early voting process is held from February 25 to March 14 across the vast Russian lands and seas, including Northern areas, the special military operation zone and aboard ships on the Sea of Okhotsk.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see some peculiar polling stations all over the vast Russian territories!
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

A Yamal resident representing indigenous peoples of the Russian North at a reindeer herding camp (Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region).

A Yamal resident representing indigenous peoples of the Russian North at a reindeer herding camp (Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region). - Sputnik International
1/11
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

A Yamal resident representing indigenous peoples of the Russian North at a reindeer herding camp (Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region).

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

A reindeer-herding camp turned into voting station in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region.

A reindeer-herding camp turned into voting station in Russia&#x27;s Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region. - Sputnik International
2/11
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

A reindeer-herding camp turned into voting station in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

A Yamal resident votes in the presidential election at a reindeer herding camp in the Priuralsky district (Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region).

A Yamal resident votes in the presidential election at a reindeer herding camp in the Priuralsky district (Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region). - Sputnik International
3/11
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

A Yamal resident votes in the presidential election at a reindeer herding camp in the Priuralsky district (Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region).

© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabank

Members of a local electoral commission arrive at a herding camp of Aida Erendei at the place called Kat Ishti next to the Mongolian border (Tes-Khemsky district, Republic of Tuva, Russia).

Members of a local electoral commission arrive at a herding camp of Aida Erendei at the place called Kat Ishti next to the Mongolian border (Tes-Khemsky district, Republic of Tuva, Russia). - Sputnik International
4/11
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank

Members of a local electoral commission arrive at a herding camp of Aida Erendei at the place called Kat Ishti next to the Mongolian border (Tes-Khemsky district, Republic of Tuva, Russia).

© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabank

Head of a herding camp receives her ballot in Kat Ishti in Tuva, near the Mongolian border.

Head of a herding camp receives her ballot in Kat Ishti in Tuva, near the Mongolian border. - Sputnik International
5/11
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank

Head of a herding camp receives her ballot in Kat Ishti in Tuva, near the Mongolian border.

© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabank

Precinct election committee members using snowmobiles to return from hard-to-reach areas on the frozen Kaa-Khem river that runs through Russia's Republic of Tuva.

Precinct election committee members using snowmobiles to return from hard-to-reach areas on the frozen Kaa-Khem river that runs through Russia&#x27;s Republic of Tuva. - Sputnik International
6/11
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank

Precinct election committee members using snowmobiles to return from hard-to-reach areas on the frozen Kaa-Khem river that runs through Russia's Republic of Tuva.

© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabank

Women cast their ballots at a herding camp of Chazyr Aidash in Tuva, close to the Mongolian border.

Women cast their ballots at a herding camp of Chazyr Aidash in Tuva, close to the Mongolian border. - Sputnik International
7/11
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank

Women cast their ballots at a herding camp of Chazyr Aidash in Tuva, close to the Mongolian border.

© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank

A Russian soldier votes for the President of the Russian Federation while serving in the special operation zone on the territory of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

A Russian soldier votes for the President of the Russian Federation while serving in the special operation zone on the territory of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). - Sputnik International
8/11
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank

A Russian soldier votes for the President of the Russian Federation while serving in the special operation zone on the territory of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

© Sputnik / Sergei Krasnouhov / Go to the mediabank

The crew of Russia's Captain Mokeev refrigerator cargo ship in the Sea of Okhotsk take part in the early voting for the next Russian president.

The crew of Russia&#x27;s Captain Mokeev refrigerator cargo ship in the Sea of Okhotsk take part in the early voting for the next Russian president. - Sputnik International
9/11
© Sputnik / Sergei Krasnouhov
/
Go to the mediabank

The crew of Russia's Captain Mokeev refrigerator cargo ship in the Sea of Okhotsk take part in the early voting for the next Russian president.

© Sputnik / Sergei Krasnouhov / Go to the mediabank

Russia's Captain Mokeev refrigerator cargo ship in the Sea of Okhotsk.

Russia&#x27;s Captain Mokeev refrigerator cargo ship in the Sea of Okhotsk. - Sputnik International
10/11
© Sputnik / Sergei Krasnouhov
/
Go to the mediabank

Russia's Captain Mokeev refrigerator cargo ship in the Sea of Okhotsk.

© Sputnik / Sergei Krasnouhov / Go to the mediabank

Crew members of the Russia's Captain Mokeev refrigerator cargo ship taking part in the early voting.

Crew members of the Russia&#x27;s Captain Mokeev refrigerator cargo ship taking part in the early voting. - Sputnik International
11/11
© Sputnik / Sergei Krasnouhov
/
Go to the mediabank

Crew members of the Russia's Captain Mokeev refrigerator cargo ship taking part in the early voting.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала