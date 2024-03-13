https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/high-north-and-special-op-zone-early-voting-in-russias-2024-presidential-elections-underway-1117303599.html

High North and Special Op Zone: Early Voting in Russia's 2024 Presidential Elections Underway

From March 15 to 17, Russian citizens will elect one candidate to the highest office in the land. As the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has set the national timeframe for balloting, some regions need a head start

With the presidential election just around the corner, early voting in some of Russia's most remote and inaccessible areas has already begun. Early voting is established for those Russian citizens who are unable to visit regular polling stations as they live or work in extreme conditions and at hard-to-reach locations.The early voting process is held from February 25 to March 14 across the vast Russian lands and seas, including Northern areas, the special military operation zone and aboard ships on the Sea of Okhotsk.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see some peculiar polling stations all over the vast Russian territories!

