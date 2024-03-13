International
Iran's Arms Exports Grow 5-Fold in Past 2 Years - Reports
Iran's Arms Exports Grow 5-Fold in Past 2 Years - Reports
Iran has increased its arms exports by 300% to 400% in the past two years and has grown more self-sufficient in the defense sector, state-run news agency IRNA reported.
2024-03-13T20:54+0000
2024-03-13T20:54+0000
"Due to the innovations and the kind of weapons that are being manufactured, this amount will further increase in the future," he was quoted as saying after a cabinet meeting in Tehran. Iran is now autonomous in drone engine production and is working on manufacturing heavy engines, the minister said.Iranian officials held meetings with representatives from several regional countries, including Armenia and Qatar, to discuss "what can be done to form the basis of expanding cooperation" in defense, Ashtiani said, adding that Tehran took a similar approach to Russia and Turkiye.
20:54 GMT 13.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has increased its arms exports by 300% to 400% in the past two years and has grown more self-sufficient in the defense sector, state-run news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, citing Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.
"Due to the innovations and the kind of weapons that are being manufactured, this amount will further increase in the future," he was quoted as saying after a cabinet meeting in Tehran.
Iran is now autonomous in drone engine production and is working on manufacturing heavy engines, the minister said.
Iranian officials held meetings with representatives from several regional countries, including Armenia and Qatar, to discuss "what can be done to form the basis of expanding cooperation" in defense, Ashtiani said, adding that Tehran took a similar approach to Russia and Turkiye.
