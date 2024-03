https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/moscow-slams-cias-remarks-on-supporting-crimea-strikes-as-incitement-1117305111.html

Moscow Slams CIA's Remarks on Supporting Crimea Strikes as Incitement

The recent statement by CIA Director William Burns that US aid will help Kiev attack Crimea is an incitement to escalate the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"It is scary to even imagine what the head of the CIA means when he talks about Ukraine’s more advantageous position. Such statements are nothing more than incitement to escalate the conflict," Zakharova told reporters.Earlier, Burns said in a testimony on Monday that US security assistance for Ukraine will help Kiev conduct strikes in Crimea and against Russia's Black Sea fleet.

