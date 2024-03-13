https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/trumps-takeover-republican-party-purges-staff-in-mass-firing-1117284663.html

Trump's Takeover: Republican Party Purges Staff in Mass Firing

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul cover a range of international and domestic news, shedding light on how Donald Trump's influence is reshaping the Republican party. A recent mass layoff within the party serves as a stark reminder of Trump's firm grip on its political and fundraising machinery.

2024-03-13T04:14+0000

2024-03-13T04:14+0000

2024-03-13T13:24+0000

In the first hour, Fault Lines delves into the clash over Gaza between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Biden, with author and anti-war activist Jeff Halper providing insights. The dispute escalated as comments regarding a potential Rafah invasion grabbed headlines, with Netanyahu dismissing Biden's stance as "wrong," intensifying their public disagreement.In the second hour, tax attorney Steve Hayes discusses a House Republican initiative proposing a loan program funded by Russian money, treating nonmilitary aid as loans.Later in the same hour, political commentator and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Angie Wong explores civil rights attorney Robert Patillo's bid to challenge Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee in an upcoming special election.In the third hour, veteran political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes analyzes Donald Trump's impact on the Republican Party, spotlighting his consolidation of power through the mass firing of over 60 staff members at the Republican National Committee (RNC), including senior personnel from crucial departments such as politics, data, and communications. This move underscores Trump's firm control over the party's political and fundraising apparatus.Concluding the program, Jamie Finch, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board, provides insights into the timeline of Boeing plane mishaps and aircraft issues, while discussing the untimely demise of a former Boeing employee who raised concerns about quality control and safety in the company's aircraft productionThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

