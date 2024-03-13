https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/us-imperialists-contemplate-breaking-all-rules-1117293790.html

US Imperialists Contemplate Breaking all Rules

Sputnik International

Gatekeepers for US imperialism argue that the US will need to protect freedom and democracy by violating the rules that it claims to protect.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss rumors that President Zelensky may face a coup and threats of Ukrainian intervention by Poland.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Joe Biden's claims that the US empire is doing great as observers discuss its collapse.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," joins us to discuss the crisis and unrest in Haiti.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss US assessments that Hamas will not be defeated and the latest on the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Somalia and the civil and political instability in Haiti.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss US moves to ban TikTok and the prosecution of Assange.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss gatekeepers for US imperialism and argue that the US will need to protect freedom and democracy by violating the rules it claims to protect.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss Code Pink hijacking a house GOP event regarding Cuba.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

