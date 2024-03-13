https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/vladimir-putin-holds-interview-with-rossiya-segodnya-chief-kiselev-1117297434.html

Vladimir Putin Holds Interview With Rossiya Segodnya Chief Kiselev

Video interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group, Sputnik's parent media group.

During the interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be touching on a number of recent developments and hot topics that emerged after the message to the Federal Assembly.On February 29, Putin delivered his annual address to the Federal Assembly, outlining Russia's main development goals. The speech lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes. From the start, the president emphasized that he would focus on strategic objectives. Putin discussed the progress of the military operation and criticized the West's efforts to hinder Russia's growth and drag it into an arms race. Additionally, the head of state called for upgrading the army and navy's equipment. The Russian leader also announced the launch of four new national projects and made a number of proposals on social support, economic and business development.Kiselev remarked that after Putin's two-hour address, "many additional questions have arisen," and "new threats from the West also require up-to-date assessments".

