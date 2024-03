https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/watch-destruction-of-ukrainian-mi-8-helicopters-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1117305218.html

Watch Destruction of Ukrainian Mi-8 Helicopters in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the liquidation of Ukrainian helicopters.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the destruction of Ukrainian helicopters.Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian Army Mi-8 helicopters on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic over the past 24 hours, as well as a workshop for repairing enemy military equipment in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry added that Patriot SAMs at a firing position in the Kharkov region and Ukrainian forces personnel and military equipment in 129 areas were also hit.

