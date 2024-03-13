https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/watch-russian-paratroopers-destroy-ukrainian-observation-post-with-fagot-anti-tank-missile-1117304301.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post With Fagot Anti-Tank Missile
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post With Fagot Anti-Tank Missile
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Transbaikal paratroopers destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post west of Artemovsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of paratroopers blasting a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post west of Artemovsk.Scouts of a separate guard unit of the airborne troops from Russia's Republic of Buryatia found a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post in an abandoned house. The coordinates were immediately transmitted to a Fagot anti-tank missile system unit, the ministry said.The target was destroyed with the precise launch of a guided missile, the ministry added.
Russian Paratroopers Annihilate Ukrainian Forces Observation Post With
Russian Paratroopers Annihilate Ukrainian Forces Observation Post With
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post With Fagot Anti-Tank Missile
Russia’s 9K111 Fagot is an effective anti-tank missile system designed for infantry. The Fagot features a shoulder-mounted launcher and a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead, which allows it to penetrate heavily armored targets, including top-notch Western battle tanks.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of paratroopers blasting a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post west of Artemovsk.
Scouts of a separate guard unit of the airborne troops from Russia's Republic of Buryatia found a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post in an abandoned house. The coordinates were immediately transmitted to a Fagot anti-tank missile system unit, the ministry said.
The target was destroyed with the precise launch of a guided missile, the ministry added.