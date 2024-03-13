https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/watch-russian-paratroopers-destroy-ukrainian-observation-post-with-fagot-anti-tank-missile-1117304301.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post With Fagot Anti-Tank Missile

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Transbaikal paratroopers destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post west of Artemovsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of paratroopers blasting a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post west of Artemovsk.Scouts of a separate guard unit of the airborne troops from Russia's Republic of Buryatia found a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post in an abandoned house. The coordinates were immediately transmitted to a Fagot anti-tank missile system unit, the ministry said.The target was destroyed with the precise launch of a guided missile, the ministry added.

