Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post With Fagot Anti-Tank Missile
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post With Fagot Anti-Tank Missile
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Transbaikal paratroopers destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post west of Artemovsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of paratroopers blasting a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post west of Artemovsk.Scouts of a separate guard unit of the airborne troops from Russia's Republic of Buryatia found a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post in an abandoned house. The coordinates were immediately transmitted to a Fagot anti-tank missile system unit, the ministry said.The target was destroyed with the precise launch of a guided missile, the ministry added.
russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces observation post, paratroopers destroying
12:32 GMT 13.03.2024
Russia’s 9K111 Fagot is an effective anti-tank missile system designed for infantry. The Fagot features a shoulder-mounted launcher and a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead, which allows it to penetrate heavily armored targets, including top-notch Western battle tanks.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of paratroopers blasting a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post west of Artemovsk.
Scouts of a separate guard unit of the airborne troops from Russia's Republic of Buryatia found a Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post in an abandoned house. The coordinates were immediately transmitted to a Fagot anti-tank missile system unit, the ministry said.
The target was destroyed with the precise launch of a guided missile, the ministry added.
