Attacks Against Kursk Region Part of Ukraine’s ‘Futile’ Effort to Disrupt Russia’s Election

The Kiev regime’s bid to strike at Russia ahead of the federation’s presidential election will ultimately prove to have no effect whatsoever, security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.

The Kiev regime’s bid to strike at Russia ahead of the federation’s weekend presidential election is being carried out in vain and will ultimately prove to have no effect whatsoever on the results of the ballot, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.Sleboda explained on Radio Sputnik’s Critical Hour on Thursday that the cross-border strikes were “part of the information war meant to disrupt the Russian presidential election this weekend, which is probably why they will continue regrouping and trying to attack until after the election on Sunday.”The latest attack took place in Russia’s Kursk region on Tuesday after an initial strike proved fruitless. The Russian Defense Ministry has since pointed out that over 200 fighters had been eliminated, with multiple tanks and fighting vehicles destroyed.Separately, it was revealed that fighters with the Kiev regime wound up at the center of a since-confirmed publicity stunt that aimed to suggest their incursion included a success.Sleboda further noted that Russian officials had taken notice of the Ukrainian fighters far in advance after having identified their build-up along the border.

