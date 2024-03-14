Attacks Against Kursk Region Part of Ukraine’s ‘Futile’ Effort to Disrupt Russia’s Election
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Governor of the Kursk Region / Go to the mediabankConstruction of a security line in the regions bordering Ukraine
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Governor of the Kursk Region/
Subscribe
Ukrainian forces in recent days were repeatedly repelled by Russian forces after attempting to break into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions, with officials on the ground reporting the operations were carried out as part of a larger effort to disrupt the upcoming Russian presidential election set for March 15-17.
The Kiev regime’s bid to strike at Russia ahead of the federation’s weekend presidential election is being carried out in vain and will ultimately prove to have no effect whatsoever on the results of the ballot, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.
Sleboda explained on Radio Sputnik’s Critical Hour on Thursday that the cross-border strikes were “part of the information war meant to disrupt the Russian presidential election this weekend, which is probably why they will continue regrouping and trying to attack until after the election on Sunday.”
“They haven't had any success so far. They're certainly not going to change the outcome of the election,” he underscored.
The latest attack took place in Russia’s Kursk region on Tuesday after an initial strike proved fruitless. The Russian Defense Ministry has since pointed out that over 200 fighters had been eliminated, with multiple tanks and fighting vehicles destroyed.
💥 Not leaving the enemy a single chance— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 14, 2024
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Ukrainian equipment being destroyed during an attempted breakthrough in the Russian border area near the village of Spodaryushino in the Belgorod region. pic.twitter.com/qS6OWZNCEv
Separately, it was revealed that fighters with the Kiev regime wound up at the center of a since-confirmed publicity stunt that aimed to suggest their incursion included a success.
“The whole thing was a hoax, and even the pro-Ukrainian side was embarrassed and upset about the false report that they were fighting and had taken over Tyotkino, a village on the Russian side. They've lost so much and this is so futile,” Sleboda told hosts Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon, adding that a secondary motive was also to "change the narrative from the fall of Avdeyevka.”
Sleboda further noted that Russian officials had taken notice of the Ukrainian fighters far in advance after having identified their build-up along the border.