International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/attacks-against-kursk-region-part-of-ukraines-futile-effort-to-disrupt-russias-election-1117338188.html
Attacks Against Kursk Region Part of Ukraine’s ‘Futile’ Effort to Disrupt Russia’s Election
Attacks Against Kursk Region Part of Ukraine’s ‘Futile’ Effort to Disrupt Russia’s Election
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime’s bid to strike at Russia ahead of the federation’s presidential election will ultimately prove to have no effect whatsoever, security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.
2024-03-14T22:39+0000
2024-03-14T22:39+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
mark sleboda
2024 russian presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113153251_0:111:1201:786_1920x0_80_0_0_a29741038df5b9b69dcee74a4deeb657.jpg
The Kiev regime’s bid to strike at Russia ahead of the federation’s weekend presidential election is being carried out in vain and will ultimately prove to have no effect whatsoever on the results of the ballot, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.Sleboda explained on Radio Sputnik’s Critical Hour on Thursday that the cross-border strikes were “part of the information war meant to disrupt the Russian presidential election this weekend, which is probably why they will continue regrouping and trying to attack until after the election on Sunday.”The latest attack took place in Russia’s Kursk region on Tuesday after an initial strike proved fruitless. The Russian Defense Ministry has since pointed out that over 200 fighters had been eliminated, with multiple tanks and fighting vehicles destroyed.Separately, it was revealed that fighters with the Kiev regime wound up at the center of a since-confirmed publicity stunt that aimed to suggest their incursion included a success.Sleboda further noted that Russian officials had taken notice of the Ukrainian fighters far in advance after having identified their build-up along the border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/everything-you-need-to-know-about-russias-presidential-elections--1117329708.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113153251_3:0:1196:895_1920x0_80_0_0_ce8c4cb0368dae9faf35da31b495f8d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine attacked kursk, ukraine attacked belgorod regions, russia elections, why did ukraine attack kursk belgorod regions, ukraine failed offensive
ukraine attacked kursk, ukraine attacked belgorod regions, russia elections, why did ukraine attack kursk belgorod regions, ukraine failed offensive

Attacks Against Kursk Region Part of Ukraine’s ‘Futile’ Effort to Disrupt Russia’s Election

22:39 GMT 14.03.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Governor of the Kursk Region / Go to the mediabankConstruction of a security line in the regions bordering Ukraine
Construction of a security line in the regions bordering Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Governor of the Kursk Region
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
Ukrainian forces in recent days were repeatedly repelled by Russian forces after attempting to break into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions, with officials on the ground reporting the operations were carried out as part of a larger effort to disrupt the upcoming Russian presidential election set for March 15-17.
The Kiev regime’s bid to strike at Russia ahead of the federation’s weekend presidential election is being carried out in vain and will ultimately prove to have no effect whatsoever on the results of the ballot, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.
Sleboda explained on Radio Sputnik’s Critical Hour on Thursday that the cross-border strikes were “part of the information war meant to disrupt the Russian presidential election this weekend, which is probably why they will continue regrouping and trying to attack until after the election on Sunday.”
“They haven't had any success so far. They're certainly not going to change the outcome of the election,” he underscored.
Russia is scheduled to hold its 2024 presidential election on March 15-17. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2024
Russia
Everything You Need to Know About Russia’s Presidential Elections
The latest attack took place in Russia’s Kursk region on Tuesday after an initial strike proved fruitless. The Russian Defense Ministry has since pointed out that over 200 fighters had been eliminated, with multiple tanks and fighting vehicles destroyed.
Separately, it was revealed that fighters with the Kiev regime wound up at the center of a since-confirmed publicity stunt that aimed to suggest their incursion included a success.
“The whole thing was a hoax, and even the pro-Ukrainian side was embarrassed and upset about the false report that they were fighting and had taken over Tyotkino, a village on the Russian side. They've lost so much and this is so futile,” Sleboda told hosts Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon, adding that a secondary motive was also to "change the narrative from the fall of Avdeyevka.”
Sleboda further noted that Russian officials had taken notice of the Ukrainian fighters far in advance after having identified their build-up along the border.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала