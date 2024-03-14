https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/biden-and-trump-win-primaries-amidst-bipartisan-fury-directed-at-robert-hur-1117313123.html
Biden and Trump Win Primaries Amidst Bipartisan Fury Directed at Robert Hur
In the first hour, Melik spoke to ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the potential Israeli invasion of Rafah city in southern Gaza, along with the international community's reaction.The second hour of the show would begin with an in-depth discussion between Melik and lawyer and president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin about the Robert Hur hearing.Later in the hour, Melik was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall who discussed a number of topics, including the apparent suicide of the Boeing whistleblower and a possible hate speech law in Canada.In the final hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Melik about Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest interview with the head of Rossiya Segodnya, Dmitry Kiselev.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul covered several topics from across the globe, including the latest from the US presidential primaries and the Robert Hur hearing.
In the first hour, Melik spoke to ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the potential Israeli invasion of Rafah city in southern Gaza, along with the international community's reaction.
The second hour of the show would begin with an in-depth discussion between Melik and lawyer and president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin about the Robert Hur hearing.
Later in the hour, Melik was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall who discussed a number of topics, including the apparent suicide of the Boeing whistleblower and a possible hate speech law in Canada.
In the final hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Melik about Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest interview with the head of Rossiya Segodnya, Dmitry Kiselev.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
