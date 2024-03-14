https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/biden-trump-showdown-americas-unwanted-rematch-looms-in-2024-1117309623.html
Biden-Trump Showdown: America's Unwanted Rematch Looms in 2024
Biden-Trump Showdown: America's Unwanted Rematch Looms in 2024
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world, including Trump and Biden clinching the nominations.
2024-03-14T04:06+0000
2024-03-14T04:06+0000
2024-03-14T10:06+0000
the final countdown
radio
georgia
donald trump
joe biden
hunter biden
canada
tiktok
bytedance
censorship
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117309463_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e4350a2f68000d2112bc9be85aea0625.jpg
Biden-Trump Showdown: America's Unwanted Rematch Looms in 2024
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world, including Trump and Biden clinching the nominations.
The first hour begins with Scottie Nell Hughes, a veteran political commentator, joining the show to share her perspective on the results of the Georgia primaries, and the upcoming Trump vs. Biden showdown.The show is later joined by сounselor-at-law Tyler Nixon, who talks about special counsel Robert Hur's testimony on the mishandling of classified documents.The second hour starts with journalist and podcaster Peter Coffin, who talks about Canada's hate speech law, and the US House passing the TikTok ban.The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda talking about Russian President Putin's recent interview ahead of the country's presidential elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
georgia
canada
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117309463_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d967abdfc6ed5af4eae86d16ed23e6ab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, will us ban tiktok, trump-biden rematch in 2024, biden classified documents case, putin interview
the final countdown, will us ban tiktok, trump-biden rematch in 2024, biden classified documents case, putin interview
Biden-Trump Showdown: America's Unwanted Rematch Looms in 2024
04:06 GMT 14.03.2024 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 14.03.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world, including Trump and Biden clinching the nominations.
The first hour begins with Scottie Nell Hughes, a veteran political commentator, joining the show to share her perspective on the results of the Georgia primaries, and the upcoming Trump vs. Biden showdown.
The show is later joined by сounselor-at-law Tyler Nixon, who talks about special counsel Robert Hur's testimony on the mishandling of classified documents.
The second hour starts with journalist and podcaster Peter Coffin, who talks about Canada's hate speech law, and the US House passing the TikTok ban.
The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda talking about Russian President Putin's recent interview ahead of the country's presidential elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM