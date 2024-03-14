https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/biden-trump-showdown-americas-unwanted-rematch-looms-in-2024-1117309623.html

Biden-Trump Showdown: America's Unwanted Rematch Looms in 2024

Biden-Trump Showdown: America's Unwanted Rematch Looms in 2024

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world, including Trump and Biden clinching the nominations.

The first hour begins with Scottie Nell Hughes, a veteran political commentator, joining the show to share her perspective on the results of the Georgia primaries, and the upcoming Trump vs. Biden showdown.The show is later joined by сounselor-at-law Tyler Nixon, who talks about special counsel Robert Hur's testimony on the mishandling of classified documents.The second hour starts with journalist and podcaster Peter Coffin, who talks about Canada's hate speech law, and the US House passing the TikTok ban.The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda talking about Russian President Putin's recent interview ahead of the country's presidential elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

