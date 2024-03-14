https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/cia-guidance-of-us-policy-is-destroying-the-empire-putin-interview-hur-testifies-on-biden-1117314762.html
CIA Guidance of US Policy is Destroying the Empire; Putin Interview; Hur Testifies on Biden
CIA Guidance of US Policy is Destroying the Empire; Putin Interview; Hur Testifies on Biden
Sputnik International
CIA guidance and control of foreign policy is dragging the US empire in a direction that is destructive for its working class and foreign allies.
2024-03-14T04:14+0000
2024-03-14T04:14+0000
2024-03-14T10:25+0000
the critical hour
radio
haiti
donald trump
cia
tik tok
hunter biden
viktor orban
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117314605_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ce97707ec53bcb666efd5796f9b292e3.png
CIA Guidance of US Policy is Destroying the Empire; Putin Interview; Hur Testifies on Biden
Sputnik International
CIA guidance and control of foreign policy is dragging the US empire in a direction that is destructive for its working class and foreign allies.
John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss how CIA guidance and control of foreign policy are dragging the US empire in a destructive direction for its working class and foreign allies.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin's latest interview.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss military plans for the EU and President Biden's verbal attack on Viktor Orban.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the 2024 election and congressional moves to ban TikTok.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Robert Hur's testimony on Biden Gate and congressional moves to gather Hunter Biden's phone records.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss the potential for an Israeli attack on Rafah and the crisis in the Red Sea.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, discusses US imperialism in Haiti and how US sanctions deepen the migration crisis.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst, and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss Biden's request for more military spending and building a pier in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
haiti
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117314605_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d88f8901a8d41322911a9b4262d6286a.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, does cia control the us, vladimir putin interview, robert hur testimony, when will israel attack rafah
the critical hour, does cia control the us, vladimir putin interview, robert hur testimony, when will israel attack rafah
CIA Guidance of US Policy is Destroying the Empire; Putin Interview; Hur Testifies on Biden
04:14 GMT 14.03.2024 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 14.03.2024)
CIA guidance and control of foreign policy is dragging the US empire in a direction that is destructive for its working class and foreign allies.
John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss how CIA guidance and control of foreign policy are dragging the US empire in a destructive direction for its working class and foreign allies.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin's latest interview.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss military plans for the EU and President Biden's verbal attack on Viktor Orban.
Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the 2024 election and congressional moves to ban TikTok.
Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Robert Hur's testimony on Biden Gate and congressional moves to gather Hunter Biden's phone records.
Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss the potential for an Israeli attack on Rafah and the crisis in the Red Sea.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, discusses US imperialism in Haiti and how US sanctions deepen the migration crisis.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst, and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, joins us to discuss Biden's request for more military spending and building a pier in Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM