CIA Guidance of US Policy is Destroying the Empire; Putin Interview; Hur Testifies on Biden

CIA Guidance of US Policy is Destroying the Empire; Putin Interview; Hur Testifies on Biden

CIA guidance and control of foreign policy is dragging the US empire in a direction that is destructive for its working class and foreign allies.

2024-03-14T04:14+0000

2024-03-14T04:14+0000

2024-03-14T10:25+0000

John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss how CIA guidance and control of foreign policy are dragging the US empire in a destructive direction for its working class and foreign allies.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin's latest interview.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss military plans for the EU and President Biden's verbal attack on Viktor Orban.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the 2024 election and congressional moves to ban TikTok.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Robert Hur's testimony on Biden Gate and congressional moves to gather Hunter Biden's phone records.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss the potential for an Israeli attack on Rafah and the crisis in the Red Sea.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, discusses US imperialism in Haiti and how US sanctions deepen the migration crisis.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst, and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss Biden's request for more military spending and building a pier in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

