https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/house-passes-tiktok-ban-ga-judge-dismisses-some-trump-charges-1117313429.html

House Passes TikTok Ban, GA Judge Dismisses Some Trump Charges

House Passes TikTok Ban, GA Judge Dismisses Some Trump Charges

Sputnik International

TikTok’s opponents say they’re concerned about national security. Why do they keep mentioning political content on the app, then?

2024-03-14T04:18+0000

2024-03-14T04:18+0000

2024-03-14T10:18+0000

political misfits

tiktok

international brotherhood of teamsters

haiti

joe biden

donald trump

inflation

prisons

criminal justice

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117313557_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_338ff9d613ee890cb94a84d297b4aa25.png

House Passes TikTok Ban, GA Judge Dismisses Some Trump Charges Sputnik International TikTok’s opponents say they’re concerned about national security. Why do they keep mentioning political content on the app, then?

Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Joe Biden and Donald Trump clinching their party's respective nominations for a rematch in November, the advancing of a bill that could ban the social media platform TikTok in the United States, the dismissal of six counts in the Georgia election interference case against Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision on a running mate, the Teamsters Union leadership meeting with both presidential candidates, how Americans are responding to inflation, and why Biden isn’t getting the post-State of the Union polling bump most presidents get.Editor and publisher of Prison Legal News Paul Wright discusses how the use of prison slave labor steals jobs from local communities and tanks local economies, how job skills in prison might affect the likelihood of being granted parole, and what might result from an ongoing prison labor strike in Alabama. He also discusses a new, high-profile case involving potential falsification of DNA evidence and why crime lab manipulations always seem to benefit the prosecution.Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the City University of New York Danny Shaw discusses the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who will be part of the transitional council that is tasked with helping establish Haiti’s new government, how to understand the gangs controlling much of Port au Prince and whether Haitians will embrace the kind of gang crackdown that El Salvador is undertaking.The Misfits also discuss a rare crocodile attack, White House leaks about Israel policy, and the resumption of US military Osprey flights on Japanese bases.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, trump-biden rematch in 2024, robert hur hearing, who controls haiti now, teamsters strike