House Passes TikTok Ban, GA Judge Dismisses Some Trump Charges
TikTok’s opponents say they’re concerned about national security. Why do they keep mentioning political content on the app, then?
House Passes TikTok Ban, GA Judge Dismisses Some Trump Charges
04:18 GMT 14.03.2024 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 14.03.2024)
TikTok’s opponents say they’re concerned about national security. Why do they keep mentioning political content on the app, then?
Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Joe Biden and Donald Trump clinching their party's respective nominations for a rematch in November, the advancing of a bill that could ban the social media platform TikTok in the United States, the dismissal of six counts in the Georgia election interference case against Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision on a running mate, the Teamsters Union leadership meeting with both presidential candidates, how Americans are responding to inflation, and why Biden isn’t getting the post-State of the Union polling bump most presidents get.
Editor and publisher of Prison Legal News Paul Wright discusses how the use of prison slave labor steals jobs from local communities and tanks local economies, how job skills in prison might affect the likelihood of being granted parole, and what might result from an ongoing prison labor strike in Alabama. He also discusses a new, high-profile case involving potential falsification of DNA evidence and why crime lab manipulations always seem to benefit the prosecution.
Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the City University of New York Danny Shaw discusses the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who will be part of the transitional council that is tasked with helping establish Haiti’s new government, how to understand the gangs controlling much of Port au Prince and whether Haitians will embrace the kind of gang crackdown that El Salvador is undertaking.
The Misfits also discuss a rare crocodile attack, White House leaks about Israel policy, and the resumption of US military Osprey flights on Japanese bases.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
