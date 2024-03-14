https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/moldova-not-seeking-nato-membership-due-to-low-public-support---foreign-minister-1117315323.html
Moldova Not Seeking NATO Membership Due to Low Public Support - Foreign Minister
Moldova currently has no plans to consider joining NATO as the idea is widely unpopular among the public, FM Mihai Popsoi said, calling for a broad debate on the matter.
KISHINEV (Sputnik) - Moldova currently has no plans to consider joining NATO as the idea is widely unpopular among the public, Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said, calling for a broad debate on the matter.
"As for cooperation with NATO or some kind of NATO membership, it is out of the question at the moment because there is not enough public support for it," Popsoi said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster out Wednesday.
Moldova's neutrality means it cannot join any military alliances, but does not prevent it from cooperating at the political level even in the security sphere, the minister said.
Most of Moldovans have a negative perception of NATO, so the issue should be brought to a broad discussion, Popsoi said.
"We need to have a open public debate about the pros and cons and decide through this democratic process. But it will be a more long-term prospect. At the moment, there are no discussions about joining [NATO] or any closer cooperation other than what we have had so far," the minister said.
Last January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told Politico that Kishinev should abandon neutrality to join a major military alliance, although she did not specifically mention NATO back then. At the same time, Sandu has mentioned on several occasions that if the population votes in favor of joining NATO, the constitutional article on the country's neutral status could be revised.
Under the current constitution, Moldova has neutral status, and it has been cooperating with NATO under an individual partnership since 1994. An alliance information center operates in Chisinau.