Putin Ridicules Allegations of Planned Russian Nuclear Strike
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest interview.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest interview.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes about the House of Representatives vote to ban the social media platform TikTok.Following a discussion on TikTok, Rachel was joined by journalist Fiorella Isabel from Moscow, who broke down Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview on Wednesday, March 13th.Rachel would begin the last hour of the show by hosting a discussion with political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon on the topic of Donald Trump's criminal trial in Fulton County, Georgia.In the final segment of the show, Rachel spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about the mechanical woes of several Boeing aircraft, including the 737 Max-9.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:21 GMT 14.03.2024 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 14.03.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest interview.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes about the House of Representatives vote to ban the social media platform TikTok.
Following a discussion on TikTok, Rachel was joined by journalist Fiorella Isabel from Moscow, who broke down Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview on Wednesday, March 13th.
Rachel would begin the last hour of the show by hosting a discussion with political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon on the topic of Donald Trump's criminal trial in Fulton County, Georgia.
In the final segment of the show, Rachel spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about the mechanical woes of several Boeing aircraft, including the 737 Max-9.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
