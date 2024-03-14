https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/some-50-of-finns-support-strikes-against-govt-labor-reforms---poll-1117316805.html

Some 50% of Finns Support Strikes Against Gov't Labor Reforms - Poll

More than 50% of Finland's citizens support holding strike actions against the government's labor reforms, a poll held by the Central Organization of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) has shown.

The poll showed on Wednesday that 52% of Finns support strikes against labor reforms of the government, while 42% of the polled said they oppose such actions. Support for strikes is lowest among respondents aged 60 and over. The poll was hell from March 8-12 and polled 2,788 citizens aged 18 and over, except for the residents of the Aland Islands, with the margin of error not exceeding 1.9 percentage points.A two-week strike is now underway in Finland and is expected to last throughout March 24. Finland's unions, including SAK, the Industrial Union, the Transport Workers' Union (ATK), the Electrical Workers' Union and others, oppose Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government's reforms that will affect pensions, sick leave payments, unemployment, insurance premiums, simplification of layoffs, a ban on strikes and other. Orpo has said earlier that he had held talks with union representatives and said the government's planned reforms were necessary and would not be canceled. The Confederation of Finnish Industries, the largest employers' organization in the country, estimates that the cumulative damage to the Finnish economy, businesses and jobs caused by strikes against the government's reforms has already amounted to nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) and will approach 1.5 billion.

