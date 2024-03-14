Take Look at North Korean Leader Participating in New Battle Tank Training
North Korea has demonstrated its latest main battle tank at a tank crew competition. The country's leader Kim Jong Un, Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam and Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army Ri Yong Gil took part in the demonstration.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally drove the new combat vehicle during a training duel between tank units, calling it "the most powerful tank in the world."Emphasizing the special role of tanks in modern warfare, Kim Jong Un ordered tank crews to conduct intensive drills and training exercises simulating real warfare so they can promptly and accurately carry out combat missions in unforeseen situations.Pyongyang previously unveiled a new tank during a military parade in October 2020.Take a look at the North Korean drills and the new main battle tank of the Korean People's Army in Sputnik's gallery:
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has been conducting live-fire military drills for a week, amid the Freedom Shield large-scale annual joint maneuvers between South Korea and the United States.
