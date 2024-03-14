International
Take Look at North Korean Leader Participating in New Battle Tank Training
Take Look at North Korean Leader Participating in New Battle Tank Training
North Korea has demonstrated its latest main battle tank at a tank crew competition. The country's leader Kim Jong Un, Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam and Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army Ri Yong Gil took part in the demonstration.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally drove the new combat vehicle during a training duel between tank units, calling it "the most powerful tank in the world."Emphasizing the special role of tanks in modern warfare, Kim Jong Un ordered tank crews to conduct intensive drills and training exercises simulating real warfare so they can promptly and accurately carry out combat missions in unforeseen situations.Pyongyang previously unveiled a new tank during a military parade in October 2020.Take a look at the North Korean drills and the new main battle tank of the Korean People's Army in Sputnik's gallery:
Take Look at North Korean Leader Participating in New Battle Tank Training

12:11 GMT 14.03.2024
North Korea has demonstrated its latest main battle tank at a crew competition, with the country's leader Kim Jong Un, Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam, and Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army Ri Yong Gil taking part in the demonstration.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally drove the new combat vehicle during a training duel between tank units, calling it "the most powerful tank in the world."
Emphasizing the special role of tanks in modern warfare, Kim Jong Un ordered tank crews to conduct intensive drills and training exercises simulating real warfare so they can promptly and accurately carry out combat missions in unforeseen situations.
Pyongyang previously unveiled a new tank during a military parade in October 2020.
Take a look at the North Korean drills and the new main battle tank of the Korean People's Army in Sputnik's gallery:
© Photo : KCNA

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has been conducting live-fire military drills for a week, amid the Freedom Shield large-scale annual joint maneuvers between South Korea and the United States.

The Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea has been conducting live-fire military drills for a week, amid the Freedom Shield large-scale annual joint maneuvers between South Korea and the United States. - Sputnik International
1/10
© Photo : KCNA

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has been conducting live-fire military drills for a week, amid the Freedom Shield large-scale annual joint maneuvers between South Korea and the United States.

© Photo : KCNA

The competition was held in a team-to-team format and was aimed at rigorously testing the practical skills of tank crew members.

The competition was held in a team-to-team format and was aimed at rigorously testing the practical skills of tank crew members. - Sputnik International
2/10
© Photo : KCNA

The competition was held in a team-to-team format and was aimed at rigorously testing the practical skills of tank crew members.

© Photo : KCNA

The training competition involved tank units of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

The training competition involved tank units of the Korean People&#x27;s Army (KPA). - Sputnik International
3/10
© Photo : KCNA

The training competition involved tank units of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally attended the military maneuvers.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally attended the military maneuvers. - Sputnik International
4/10
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally attended the military maneuvers.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un stands on a new main battle tank after a training competition.

Kim Jong Un stands on a new main battle tank after a training competition. - Sputnik International
5/10
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un stands on a new main battle tank after a training competition.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un personally tested the new tank, sitting in the driver’s seat of main battle tank.

Kim Jong Un personally tested the new tank, sitting in the driver’s seat of main battle tank. - Sputnik International
6/10
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un personally tested the new tank, sitting in the driver’s seat of main battle tank.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un noted the striking power and maneuverability of the combat vehicle and expressed his satisfaction with the combat readiness of the participating tankers.

Kim Jong Un noted the striking power and maneuverability of the combat vehicle and expressed his satisfaction with the combat readiness of the participating tankers. - Sputnik International
7/10
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un noted the striking power and maneuverability of the combat vehicle and expressed his satisfaction with the combat readiness of the participating tankers.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un and tank crews near North Korea's new main battle tank.

Kim Jong Un and tank crews near North Korea&#x27;s new main battle tank. - Sputnik International
8/10
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un and tank crews near North Korea's new main battle tank.

© Photo : KCNA

Tank units and helicopters are seen during the training competition.

Tank units and helicopters are seen during the training competition. - Sputnik International
9/10
© Photo : KCNA

Tank units and helicopters are seen during the training competition.

© Photo : KCNA

The aftermath of the team-vs.-team tank unit battle of the Korean People's Army.

The aftermath of the team-vs.-team tank unit battle of the Korean People&#x27;s Army. - Sputnik International
10/10
© Photo : KCNA

The aftermath of the team-vs.-team tank unit battle of the Korean People's Army.

