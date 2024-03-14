https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/take-look-at-north-korean-leader-participating-in-new-battle-tank-training-1117326111.html

Take Look at North Korean Leader Participating in New Battle Tank Training

Take Look at North Korean Leader Participating in New Battle Tank Training

Sputnik International

North Korea has demonstrated its latest main battle tank at a tank crew competition. The country's leader Kim Jong Un, Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam and Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army Ri Yong Gil took part in the demonstration.

2024-03-14T12:11+0000

2024-03-14T12:11+0000

2024-03-14T12:11+0000

multimedia

photo

kim jong-un

north korea

pyongyang

korean people’s army (kpa)

korean people's army

tank

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117324618_0:40:900:546_1920x0_80_0_0_53df538e10c4a607849e40dd112ecb0d.jpg

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally drove the new combat vehicle during a training duel between tank units, calling it "the most powerful tank in the world."Emphasizing the special role of tanks in modern warfare, Kim Jong Un ordered tank crews to conduct intensive drills and training exercises simulating real warfare so they can promptly and accurately carry out combat missions in unforeseen situations.Pyongyang previously unveiled a new tank during a military parade in October 2020.Take a look at the North Korean drills and the new main battle tank of the Korean People's Army in Sputnik's gallery:

north korea

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea unveils, new main battle tank, training competition, training duel between tank units