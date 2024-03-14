https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/watch-annihilation-of-ukrainian-saboteurs-who-dared-approach-russian-border-1117328895.html
Watch Annihilation of Ukrainian Saboteurs Who Dared Approach Russian Border
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the liquidation of the equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the attempted incursion into the Russian border territory near the village of Spodariushino in the Belgorod region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the ill fate of Ukrainian saboteurs near the village of Spodaryushino in the Belgorod region. Fire from Russian artillery combined with airstrikes decimated militants and destroyed their vehicles, including five tanks."Preemptive actions by Russian units have thwarted another attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through into the border area of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Spodaryushino in the Belgorod region," the Russian Defense Ministry said."As a result of air strikes and artillery fire, up to 195 servicemen, five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, three UR-77 mine clearing vehicles and three military engineering vehicles were destroyed," the Defense Ministry added.
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that another attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to invade the Russian border territory near Spodaryushino in the Belgorod region had been thwarted.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the ill fate of Ukrainian saboteurs near the village of Spodaryushino in the Belgorod region. Fire from Russian artillery combined with airstrikes decimated militants and destroyed their vehicles, including five tanks.
"Preemptive actions by Russian units have thwarted another attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through into the border area of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Spodaryushino in the Belgorod region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of air strikes and artillery fire, up to 195 servicemen, five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, three UR-77 mine clearing vehicles and three military engineering vehicles were destroyed," the Defense Ministry added.