Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Demolish Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Demolish Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers destroying Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers destroying Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk.The heavy flamethrower system crews eliminate enemy fortifications, hardware, and personnel on a daily basis, with servicemen having to carry out tasks more often at night, as it is safer and creates an additional surprise effect for the enemy, the ministry added.
News
russian tos-1a solntsepyok heavy flamethrower, ukrainian positions, russian defense ministry
russian tos-1a solntsepyok heavy flamethrower, ukrainian positions, russian defense ministry

Watch Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Demolish Ukrainian Positions

06:11 GMT 14.03.2024
Russia’s TOS-1A Solntsepyk (Scorching Sunlight) is a powerful and devastating multiple rocket launcher system, designed to deliver a high volume of high-explosive incendiary (HEI) rockets capable of causing massive damage to enemy forces and infrastructure.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers destroying Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk.
The heavy flamethrower system crews eliminate enemy fortifications, hardware, and personnel on a daily basis, with servicemen having to carry out tasks more often at night, as it is safer and creates an additional surprise effect for the enemy, the ministry added.
