Watch Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Demolish Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers destroying Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers destroying Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk.The heavy flamethrower system crews eliminate enemy fortifications, hardware, and personnel on a daily basis, with servicemen having to carry out tasks more often at night, as it is safer and creates an additional surprise effect for the enemy, the ministry added.
Russia’s TOS-1A Solntsepyk (Scorching Sunlight) is a powerful and devastating multiple rocket launcher system, designed to deliver a high volume of high-explosive incendiary (HEI) rockets capable of causing massive damage to enemy forces and infrastructure.
The heavy flamethrower system crews eliminate enemy fortifications, hardware, and personnel on a daily basis, with servicemen having to carry out tasks more often at night, as it is safer and creates an additional surprise effect for the enemy, the ministry added.