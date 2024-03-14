https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/watch-russian-tos-1a-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrowers-demolish-ukrainian-positions-1117317856.html

Watch Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Demolish Ukrainian Positions

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers destroying Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers destroying Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk.The heavy flamethrower system crews eliminate enemy fortifications, hardware, and personnel on a daily basis, with servicemen having to carry out tasks more often at night, as it is safer and creates an additional surprise effect for the enemy, the ministry added.

