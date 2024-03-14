https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/weve-given-him-enough-social-media-users-rip-into-zelensky-for-warmongering-rhetoric-1117319829.html

'We've Given Him Enough': Social Media Users Rip Into Zelensky for Warmongering Rhetoric

'We've Given Him Enough': Social Media Users Rip Into Zelensky for Warmongering Rhetoric

Sputnik International

Users of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have condemned Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that Ukraine's victory was necessary for the "survival of democracy in the world".

2024-03-14T09:13+0000

2024-03-14T09:13+0000

2024-03-14T09:23+0000

world

russia

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

x

peace

democracy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116851729_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5966c699ef8e4e7159cf73ef97515fe4.jpg

Users of the renowned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have laced into Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that Ukraine's victory was necessary for the "survival of democracy in the world".Some X users wrote "We’ve given him enough", while others wondered "Don't democracies, unlike Ukraine under Zelenskiy have elections?"One netizen said that Zelensky chose "war at the time when peace was achievable through negotiations".Yet another slammed Zelensky, calling him a dictator, while somebody else chimed in, pointing out that Zelensky's psychological condition looked precarious.Earlier, Zelensky was criticized by social media users for saying that Russia's defeat in the conflict in Ukraine was necessary to achieve peace.Earlier, President Vladimir Putin stated that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should not simply serve as a temporary pause for Kiev to rearm, but rather as a substantive dialogue aimed at securing Russia's security guarantees.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netizens slam zelensky, users of social media platform x, volodymyr zelensky