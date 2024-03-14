https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/weve-given-him-enough-social-media-users-rip-into-zelensky-for-warmongering-rhetoric-1117319829.html
'We've Given Him Enough': Social Media Users Rip Into Zelensky for Warmongering Rhetoric
Users of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have condemned Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that Ukraine's victory was necessary for the "survival of democracy in the world".
Earlier, Zelensky was criticized by social media users for saying that Russia's defeat in the conflict in Ukraine was necessary to achieve peace.Earlier, President Vladimir Putin stated that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should not simply serve as a temporary pause for Kiev to rearm, but rather as a substantive dialogue aimed at securing Russia's security guarantees.
The Ukrainian military faces a rapidly deteriorating situation, largely due to the ongoing attacks by the Russian army and dwindling aid from Western countries, which are exhausting the Kiev regime's resources and leaving it struggling to maintain its defense capabilities.
Users of the renowned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have laced into Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that Ukraine's victory was necessary for the "survival of democracy in the world".
Some X users wrote "We’ve given him enough", while others wondered "Don't democracies, unlike Ukraine under Zelenskiy have elections?"
One netizen said that Zelensky chose "war at the time when peace was achievable through negotiations".
Yet another slammed Zelensky, calling him a dictator, while somebody else chimed in, pointing out that Zelensky's psychological condition looked precarious.
Earlier, Zelensky was criticized
by social media users for saying that Russia's defeat in the conflict in Ukraine was necessary to achieve peace.
Earlier, President Vladimir Putin stated that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should not simply serve as a temporary pause for Kiev to rearm, but rather as a substantive dialogue aimed at securing Russia's security guarantees.