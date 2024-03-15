International
Over Three Days, Ukraine Looses 1500+ Militants in Vain Attempt to Enter Russia
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/bidens-team-mocked-after-they-stop-reporters-from-communicating-with-potus-1117342685.html
Biden’s Team Mocked After They Stop Reporters From Communicating With POTUS
Biden’s Team Mocked After They Stop Reporters From Communicating With POTUS
Sputnik International
US voters have repeatedly expressed doubt about Joe Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of the upcoming presidential election in the country.
2024-03-15T07:14+0000
2024-03-15T07:14+0000
americas
us
joe biden
campaign event
users
twitter
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117342528_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af68429ea2e5ede0c6e8b12948162743.jpg
Twitter users have lashed out a “horrible incident”, in which US President Joe Biden’s press office staff quickly removed the press when POTUS said he would take questions at a campaign event in Saginaw, Michigan.Another user pointed out that the 46th US president “looked totally lost and beyond feeble in Michigan” and that “his handlers knew they had to get people away ASAP.”“All you need to do is look at Blinken’s face when Joe speaks anywhere near a camera. That face says it all. He’s praying to god, jeebus and all the saints that Joe doesn’t malfunction. Less stressful to just shut him off from the press,” one more web surfer noted, referring to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Other users wrote that Biden’s team is “afraid to let the man talk as they should be” and that they “already know anytime Biden speaks it's going to be bad.”At Biden’s campaign stop in Michigan, the US president visited a Victorian mansion owned by members of the Saginaw City Council and Saginaw Public Schools Board of Education.POTUS stood on the porch at the mansion with his back to reporters and could be heard saying, "Can I take a couple questions?"The incident comes as the 81-year-old Biden faces serious questions about his age and mental acuity as he continues his campaign. The latest NBC News national poll showed that at least three-quarters of voters, including half of Democrats, admit that they have concerns about Biden's mental and physical health, which could prevent him from running.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/over-half-of-us-voters-very-concerned-about-bidens-cognitive-health---poll-1113779583.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117342528_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e88243905b460b5a94630a1253eac706.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden's press office staff, potus' campaign event in michigan, us voters, biden's mental health
joe biden's press office staff, potus' campaign event in michigan, us voters, biden's mental health

Biden’s Team Mocked After They Stop Reporters From Communicating With POTUS

07:14 GMT 15.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden is greeted by Hurley Coleman III (L) and Hurley Coleman IV (R) while arriving for a campaign event with supporters at Pleasant View Golf Course in Saginaw, Michigan, on March 14, 2024.
US President Joe Biden is greeted by Hurley Coleman III (L) and Hurley Coleman IV (R) while arriving for a campaign event with supporters at Pleasant View Golf Course in Saginaw, Michigan, on March 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
US voters have repeatedly expressed doubt about Joe Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of the upcoming presidential election in the country.
Twitter users have lashed out a “horrible incident”, in which US President Joe Biden’s press office staff quickly removed the press when POTUS said he would take questions at a campaign event in Saginaw, Michigan.

"They not even trying to hide it anymore that he can only speak when he has a script in front of him," one user wrote in a post.

Another user pointed out that the 46th US president “looked totally lost and beyond feeble in Michigan” and that “his handlers knew they had to get people away ASAP.”
© Photo : X/@BFreeForAllAn X screenshot
An X screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
An X screenshot
© Photo : X/@BFreeForAll
© Photo : X/@freedomhawk66An X screenshot
An X screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
An X screenshot
© Photo : X/@freedomhawk66
© Photo : X/@D8J_GGAn X screenshot
An X screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
An X screenshot
© Photo : X/@D8J_GG
© Photo : X/@randy13191 An X screenshot
 An X screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
An X screenshot
© Photo : X/@randy13191
© Photo : X/@UpsetLiberal123 An X screenshot
An X screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
An X screenshot
© Photo : X/@UpsetLiberal123
© Photo : X/@Darin52919543An X screenshot
An X screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
An X screenshot
© Photo : X/@Darin52919543
“All you need to do is look at Blinken’s face when Joe speaks anywhere near a camera. That face says it all. He’s praying to god, jeebus and all the saints that Joe doesn’t malfunction. Less stressful to just shut him off from the press,” one more web surfer noted, referring to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Other users wrote that Biden’s team is “afraid to let the man talk as they should be” and that they “already know anytime Biden speaks it's going to be bad.”
At Biden’s campaign stop in Michigan, the US president visited a Victorian mansion owned by members of the Saginaw City Council and Saginaw Public Schools Board of Education.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the White House. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2023
Americas
Over Half of US Voters ‘Very Concerned’ About Biden’s Cognitive Health - Poll
28 September 2023, 20:00 GMT
POTUS stood on the porch at the mansion with his back to reporters and could be heard saying, "Can I take a couple questions?"

However, members of Biden’s team immediately started raising their arms and walking to journalists, loudly repeating, "Thank you, press, back to the cars."

The incident comes as the 81-year-old Biden faces serious questions about his age and mental acuity as he continues his campaign. The latest NBC News national poll showed that at least three-quarters of voters, including half of Democrats, admit that they have concerns about Biden's mental and physical health, which could prevent him from running.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала