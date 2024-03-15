https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/israel-prepares-rafah-invasion-what-comes-next-1117348242.html
Israel Prepares Rafah Invasion: What Comes Next?
Israel Prepares Rafah Invasion: What Comes Next?
Sputnik International
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, we met with a long-time friend of the show, University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, to discuss the situation in Gaza. Netanyahu’s plan to attack Rafah will not only lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, but also backfire against Israel itself, says Professor.
Israel Prepares Rafah Invasion: What Comes Next?
Sputnik International
Israel Prepares Rafah Invasion: What Comes Next?
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Israel Prepares Rafah Invasion: What Comes Next?
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
"Netanyahu is not fighting for the interests of the regime. Netanyahu is fighting to preserve himself. And by doing so, he is leading the Israeli regime to a greater and a more catastrophic defeat, but also leading the collective West to a greater and catastrophic defeat."
Seyed Mohammad Marandi
University of Tehran professor
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM