https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/israel-prepares-rafah-invasion-what-comes-next-1117348242.html

Israel Prepares Rafah Invasion: What Comes Next?

Israel Prepares Rafah Invasion: What Comes Next?

Sputnik International

In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, we met with a long-time friend of the show, University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, to discuss the situation in Gaza. Netanyahu’s plan to attack Rafah will not only lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, but also backfire against Israel itself, says Professor.

2024-03-15T14:30+0000

2024-03-15T14:30+0000

2024-03-15T14:30+0000

new rules

podcasts

radio

benjamin netanyahu

seyed mohammad marandi

israel

rafah

middle east

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117348371_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_86f43a99f3d4cb25af09eb3c981e4ca3.jpg

Israel Prepares Rafah Invasion: What Comes Next? Sputnik International Israel Prepares Rafah Invasion: What Comes Next?

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

rafah

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Simes Dimitri

Simes Dimitri

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Simes Dimitri

new rules, dimitri simes jr., mohammad marandi, will israel atack rafah, natanyahu political reforms, is israel a democracy