https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/possible-us-ban-of-tiktok-reveals-blatant-hypocrisy-1117333959.html

Possible US Ban of TikTok Reveals Blatant Hypocrisy

Possible US Ban of TikTok Reveals Blatant Hypocrisy

Sputnik International

In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a variety of international and domestic news topics, including the potential ban of TikTok in the United States unless there's a sale by its Chinese owner.

2024-03-15T04:15+0000

2024-03-15T04:15+0000

2024-03-15T12:16+0000

fault lines

tiktok

haiti

donald trump

georgia

radio

georgia

robert f. kennedy jr

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117333801_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6fbd984a59b37744b0dd424a334b2f83.png

Possible U.S. Ban of TikTok Reveals Blatant Hypocrisy Sputnik International In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a variety of international and domestic news topics, including the potential ban of TikTok in the United States unless there's a sale by its Chinese owner.

During the initial hour, Fault Lines engaged in a discussion with civil rights attorney Robert Patillo regarding the escalating violence and gangs taking over Haiti, drawing from his unique perspective rooted in his Haitian background.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed the potential ban of the social media platform TikTok in the United States with economist Charles Sauer. Recently, the House of Representatives passed legislation presenting TikTok with two options: either secure a buyer for the widely popular video app or confront a nationwide ban in the US.In the later part of the second hour, Fault Lines interviewed podcast host Andrew Langer regarding developments in the Trump election interference case, where a Georgia judge dropped six charges, resulting in fewer charges being faced.Moving to the third hour, independent journalist Daniel Lazare joined Fault Lines to delve into the 2024 presidential campaign, with a specific focus on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign and the potential selection of his vice president.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

haiti

georgia

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, tiktok ban in us, haiti political crisis, who owns us tiktok, trump vs doj