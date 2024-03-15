https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/possible-us-ban-of-tiktok-reveals-blatant-hypocrisy-1117333959.html
Possible US Ban of TikTok Reveals Blatant Hypocrisy
In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a variety of international and domestic news topics, including the potential ban of TikTok in the United States unless there's a sale by its Chinese owner.
During the initial hour, Fault Lines engaged in a discussion with civil rights attorney Robert Patillo regarding the escalating violence and gangs taking over Haiti, drawing from his unique perspective rooted in his Haitian background.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed the potential ban of the social media platform TikTok in the United States with economist Charles Sauer. Recently, the House of Representatives passed legislation presenting TikTok with two options: either secure a buyer for the widely popular video app or confront a nationwide ban in the US.In the later part of the second hour, Fault Lines interviewed podcast host Andrew Langer regarding developments in the Trump election interference case, where a Georgia judge dropped six charges, resulting in fewer charges being faced.Moving to the third hour, independent journalist Daniel Lazare joined Fault Lines to delve into the 2024 presidential campaign, with a specific focus on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign and the potential selection of his vice president.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
During the initial hour, Fault Lines engaged in a discussion with civil rights attorney Robert Patillo regarding the escalating violence and gangs taking over Haiti, drawing from his unique perspective rooted in his Haitian background.
In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed the potential ban of the social media platform TikTok in the United States with economist Charles Sauer. Recently, the House of Representatives passed legislation presenting TikTok with two options: either secure a buyer for the widely popular video app or confront a nationwide ban in the US.
In the later part of the second hour, Fault Lines interviewed podcast host Andrew Langer regarding developments in the Trump election interference case, where a Georgia judge dropped six charges, resulting in fewer charges being faced.
Moving to the third hour, independent journalist Daniel Lazare joined Fault Lines to delve into the 2024 presidential campaign, with a specific focus on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign and the potential selection of his vice president.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM