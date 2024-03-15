https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/russia-pushes-nord-stream-investigation-state-of-the-union-is-failed-dems-push-for-war-money-1117339701.html

Russia Pushes Nord Stream Investigation; State of the Union is "Failed"; Dems Push for War Money

Russia has requested a UNSC meeting on the Nord Stream attack investigation as NATO countries drop their investigations and distance themselves from the results.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine launching an attack into the Kursk region, and Russia has requested a UNSC meeting on the Nord Stream attack investigation as NATO countries drop their investigations and distance themselves from the results.Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss US attempts to enlist Iran's aid in stopping Yemen's actions in the Red Sea and whether Israel will attack Rafah.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the US as a failed state and New York's attempts to censor political protests against Gaza.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss Hillary Clinton's revival of Russia Gate and actions going on in the Gaza conflict.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss US intelligence agencies' moves to push color revolutions and a Netflix special that works on behalf of intelligence agencies.The Critical Hour co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon discuss the Media's collaboration with the US government and Biden's problems with working-class voters.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us in discussing US aggression against China.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the South African case against Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

