Russian Air Defense Downs 7 Vampire MLRS Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems have destroyed seven Vampire MLRS missiles over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On March 15, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of Russia using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system was stopped at about 08:15 Moscow time [05:15 GMT]. On-duty air defense systems destroyed seven missiles in the air over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.As Sputnik earlier explained, the Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (or VAMPIRE for short) is essentially a portable kit capable of firing 70mm laser-guided rockets such as, for example, the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System. Three Children Killed as Result of Night Shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian TroopsThree children were killed as a result of a night shelling of the Petrovskyi district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Friday, adding that a shell hit a private house.
"On March 15, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of Russia using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system was stopped at about 08:15 Moscow time [05:15 GMT]. On-duty air defense systems destroyed seven missiles in the air over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.
As Sputnik earlier explained
, the Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (or VAMPIRE for short) is essentially a portable kit capable of firing 70mm laser-guided rockets such as, for example, the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System.
Three Children Killed as Result of Night Shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian Troops
Three children were killed as a result of a night shelling of the Petrovskyi district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Friday, adding that a shell hit a private house.
"As a result of the barbaric night shelling by Ukrainian ... [military] of the Petrovskyi district of our city, a shell hit one of the private sector houses ... followed by a fire. Three children died — a girl born in 2007, a girl born in 2021 and a boy born in 2014," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.