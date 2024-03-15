https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/senate-leader-breaks-away-from-netanyahu-calls-for-new-israeli-elections-1117338420.html
Senate Leader Breaks Away from Netanyahu: Calls for New Israeli Elections
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's unprecedented move to call for new elections in Israel.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's unprecedented move to call for new elections in Israel.
In the first hour, Rachel hosted Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois, Francis Anthony Boyle, who discussed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's shocking call for new elections in Israel, while also touching on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to independent journalist Daniel Lazare about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's current legal woes, along with the latest from the Fani Willis saga.To begin the final hour of the show, Rachel talked with journalist Manila Chan about the attempt to ban the TikTok social media platform in the United States.In the last segment of the show, Rachel was joined by cartoonist Ted Rall, who discussed the latest Boeing aircraft issue amid public controversy over the company's mechanical woes.
