Trump's Legal Team Descends on Florida in Bold Move to Quash Classified Documents Charges
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall covers breaking news from around the globe, including Trump's legal team heading to Florida to quash his charges.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall covers breaking news from around the globe, including Trump's legal team heading to Florida to quash his charges.
The first hour begins with the National Director of the America First P.A.C.T., Tom Norton, discussing Trump's legal team heading to Florida to quash his charges amid the dismissal of the former president's Georgia RICO charges.Then, Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine weighs in on the latest out of Gaza, including Democratic Senators wanting to enforce a humanitarian act and Israel claiming it has plans to evacuate 1 million Palestinians from the Southern city of Rafah.The second hour starts with Scott Stantis, who shares his perspective on RFK Jr. 's plans to announce his running mate and breaks down how the candidate is appealing to Republicans who are against vaccine mandates.The show closes with RT Host and veteran Sputnik Host Manila Chan, who talks about the TikTok ban bill and the implications it has on the future of social media censorship.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall covers breaking news from around the globe, including Trump's legal team heading to Florida to quash his charges.
The first hour begins with the National Director of the America First P.A.C.T., Tom Norton, discussing Trump's legal team heading to Florida to quash his charges amid the dismissal of the former president's Georgia RICO charges.
Then, Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine weighs in on the latest out of Gaza, including Democratic Senators wanting to enforce a humanitarian act and Israel claiming it has plans to evacuate 1 million Palestinians from the Southern city of Rafah.
The second hour starts with Scott Stantis, who shares his perspective on RFK Jr. 's plans to announce his running mate and breaks down how the candidate is appealing to Republicans who are against vaccine mandates.
The show closes with RT Host and veteran Sputnik Host Manila Chan, who talks about the TikTok ban bill and the implications it has on the future of social media censorship.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM