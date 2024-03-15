International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/unfriendly-countries-tried-to-disrupt-voting-of-russians-abroad---foreign-ministry-1117353730.html
Unfriendly countries have tried to do everything to disrupt the process of voting of Russians abroad in the presidential election but they have failed, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
russia
maria zakharova
foreign ministry
2024 russian presidential election
The spokeswoman was asked about the decrease in the number of polling stations abroad. “But in terms of the number of [polling] stations, there are indeed significantly less this time. For one simple reason: these are precisely the actions of those very unfriendly regimes that are doing everything in order to prevent, disrupt, intimidate our citizens, and exert political pressure but they see no success,” Zakharova said.
18:34 GMT 15.03.2024
MOSCOW, March 15 (Sputnik) - Unfriendly countries have tried to do everything to disrupt the process of voting of Russians abroad in the presidential election but they have failed, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
The spokeswoman was asked about the decrease in the number of polling stations abroad.
“But in terms of the number of [polling] stations, there are indeed significantly less this time. For one simple reason: these are precisely the actions of those very unfriendly regimes that are doing everything in order to prevent, disrupt, intimidate our citizens, and exert political pressure but they see no success,” Zakharova said.
Заголовок открываемого материала