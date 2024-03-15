https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/unfriendly-countries-tried-to-disrupt-voting-of-russians-abroad---foreign-ministry-1117353730.html
Unfriendly Countries Tried to Disrupt Voting of Russians Abroad - Foreign Ministry
Unfriendly Countries Tried to Disrupt Voting of Russians Abroad - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Unfriendly countries have tried to do everything to disrupt the process of voting of Russians abroad in the presidential election but they have failed, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
2024-03-15T18:34+0000
2024-03-15T18:34+0000
2024-03-15T18:34+0000
russia
maria zakharova
foreign ministry
2024 russian presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_10a93ce662b6fedc03819a0ce1a7e259.jpg
The spokeswoman was asked about the decrease in the number of polling stations abroad. “But in terms of the number of [polling] stations, there are indeed significantly less this time. For one simple reason: these are precisely the actions of those very unfriendly regimes that are doing everything in order to prevent, disrupt, intimidate our citizens, and exert political pressure but they see no success,” Zakharova said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_139:0:2868:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_237a35f983f229db9669e4fe90718a95.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
unfriendly countries have tried to do everything to disrupt the process of voting of russians abroad in the presidential election but they have failed, foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova told sputnik.
unfriendly countries have tried to do everything to disrupt the process of voting of russians abroad in the presidential election but they have failed, foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova told sputnik.
Unfriendly Countries Tried to Disrupt Voting of Russians Abroad - Foreign Ministry
Being updated
MOSCOW, March 15 (Sputnik) - Unfriendly countries have tried to do everything to disrupt the process of voting of Russians abroad in the presidential election but they have failed, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
The spokeswoman was asked about the decrease in the number of polling stations abroad.
“But in terms of the number of [polling] stations, there are indeed significantly less this time. For one simple reason: these are precisely the actions of those very unfriendly regimes that are doing everything in order to prevent, disrupt, intimidate our citizens, and exert political pressure but they see no success,” Zakharova said.