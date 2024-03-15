https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/unfriendly-countries-tried-to-disrupt-voting-of-russians-abroad---foreign-ministry-1117353730.html

Unfriendly Countries Tried to Disrupt Voting of Russians Abroad - Foreign Ministry

Unfriendly countries have tried to do everything to disrupt the process of voting of Russians abroad in the presidential election but they have failed, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

The spokeswoman was asked about the decrease in the number of polling stations abroad. “But in terms of the number of [polling] stations, there are indeed significantly less this time. For one simple reason: these are precisely the actions of those very unfriendly regimes that are doing everything in order to prevent, disrupt, intimidate our citizens, and exert political pressure but they see no success,” Zakharova said.

