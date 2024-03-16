https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/judicial-bombshell-judge-orders-da-fani-willis-or-nathan-wade-to-abandon-georgia-election-case-1117353253.html

Judicial Bombshell: Judge Orders DA Fani Willis or Nathan Wade to Abandon Georgia Election Case

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking current events from around the world, including a Georgia judge giving DA Fani Willis an ultimatum for the Trump election case.

Melik Abdul - Cohost of Fault LinesScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaProf. Francis Boyle - Human Rights Lawyer, Professor of Int'l LawThe first hour begins with Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul who weighs in on a Georgia judge's ultimatum for District Attorney Fani Willis.Then, Scott Stantis joins the show to discuss Biden and Veep Kamala Harris campaigning in the Midwest.The second hour starts with attorney Steve Gill calling from Russia to share his perspective on the country's presidential election.The show closes with human rights lawyer Prof. Francis Boyle on the latest out of Gaza including Hamas's ceasefire proposal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

