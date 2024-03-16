https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/judicial-bombshell-judge-orders-da-fani-willis-or-nathan-wade-to-abandon-georgia-election-case-1117353253.html
Judicial Bombshell: Judge Orders DA Fani Willis or Nathan Wade to Abandon Georgia Election Case
Judicial Bombshell: Judge Orders DA Fani Willis or Nathan Wade to Abandon Georgia Election Case
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking current events from around the world, including a Georgia judge giving DA Fani Willis an ultimatum for the Trump election case.
2024-03-16T04:40+0000
2024-03-16T04:40+0000
2024-03-16T10:21+0000
the final countdown
radio
fani willis
georgia
donald trump
joe biden
kamala harris
2024 us presidential election
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117352970_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b7c20d1f4073dd10881774acd6f85f4b.jpg
Judicial Bombshell: Judge Orders DA Fani Willis or Nathan Wade to Abandon Georgia Election Case
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking current events from around the world, including a Georgia judge giving DA Fani Willis an ultimatum for the Trump election case.
Melik Abdul - Cohost of Fault LinesScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaProf. Francis Boyle - Human Rights Lawyer, Professor of Int'l LawThe first hour begins with Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul who weighs in on a Georgia judge's ultimatum for District Attorney Fani Willis.Then, Scott Stantis joins the show to discuss Biden and Veep Kamala Harris campaigning in the Midwest.The second hour starts with attorney Steve Gill calling from Russia to share his perspective on the country's presidential election.The show closes with human rights lawyer Prof. Francis Boyle on the latest out of Gaza including Hamas's ceasefire proposal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
georgia
russia
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117352970_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_48b53523e1878f03ed0f6ee5c780eafb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts angie wong and ted rall discuss breaking current events from around the world, including a georgia judge giving da fani willis an ultimatum for the trump election case.
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts angie wong and ted rall discuss breaking current events from around the world, including a georgia judge giving da fani willis an ultimatum for the trump election case.
Judicial Bombshell: Judge Orders DA Fani Willis or Nathan Wade to Abandon Georgia Election Case
04:40 GMT 16.03.2024 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 16.03.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking current events from around the world, including a Georgia judge giving DA Fani Willis an ultimatum for the Trump election case.
Melik Abdul - Cohost of Fault Lines
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Prof. Francis Boyle - Human Rights Lawyer, Professor of Int'l Law
The first hour begins with Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul who weighs in on a Georgia judge's ultimatum for District Attorney Fani Willis.
Then, Scott Stantis joins the show to discuss Biden and Veep Kamala Harris campaigning in the Midwest.
The second hour starts with attorney Steve Gill calling from Russia to share his perspective on the country's presidential election.
The show closes with human rights lawyer Prof. Francis Boyle on the latest out of Gaza including Hamas's ceasefire proposal.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM