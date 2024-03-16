International
Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Attend Military Drills of Airborne Troops
Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Attend Military Drills of Airborne Troops
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led military exercises of the airborne troops of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) together with his daughter, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has reported.
The leader was accompanied by Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea Pak Jong-chon, Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and Chief of the General Staff Ri Yong-gil.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery!
Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Attend Military Drills of Airborne Troops

16:09 GMT 16.03.2024
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led military exercises of the airborne troops of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) together with his daughter, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has reported.
The leader was accompanied by Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea Pak Jong-chon, Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and Chief of the General Staff Ri Yong-gil.

Kim praised the troops, noting that the soldiers were clearly trained "not only in ideological and political terms, but also militarily, technically and physically.”

Check out Sputnik's photo gallery!
Kim Jong Un greeting the soldiers at the airborne drills.

Kim Jong Un greeting the soldiers at the airborne drills.

North Korean paratroopers in action at the drills' site.

North Korean paratroopers in action at the drills' site.

Kim Jong Un together with his daughter looking at the troops from an observation post.

Kim Jong Un together with his daughter looking at the troops from an observation post.

Landing of North Korean paratroopers during the military exercises.

Landing of North Korean paratroopers during the military exercises.

Kim Jong Un along with his daughter inspecting the readiness of the soldiers participating in the drills.

Kim Jong Un along with his daughter inspecting the readiness of the soldiers participating in the drills.

North Korean soldiers loading their weapons before the military command.

North Korean soldiers loading their weapons before the military command.

North Korean paratroopers performing multiple combat tasks during the exercises.

North Korean paratroopers performing multiple combat tasks during the exercises.

Airborne soldiers showing off their combat alert at the drills.

Airborne soldiers showing off their combat alert at the drills.

