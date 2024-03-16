https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/kim-jong-un-and-his-daughter-attend-military-drills-of-airborne-troops-1117369836.html

Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Attend Military Drills of Airborne Troops

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led military exercises of the airborne troops of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) together with his daughter, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has reported.

The leader was accompanied by Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea Pak Jong-chon, Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and Chief of the General Staff Ri Yong-gil.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery!

