https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/macron-says-will-propose-ceasefire-in-ukraine-conflict-for-duration-of-paris-olympics-1117374283.html

Macron Says Will Propose Ceasefire in Ukraine Conflict for Duration of Paris Olympics

Macron Says Will Propose Ceasefire in Ukraine Conflict for Duration of Paris Olympics

Sputnik International

France will propose a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict for the duration of the Olympic Games in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Paris is ready to react if the conflict escalates, but will not initiate aggression.

2024-03-16T23:10+0000

2024-03-16T23:10+0000

2024-03-16T23:11+0000

france

ukraine crisis

emmanuel macron

vladimir putin

olaf scholz

ukraine

russia

nato

olympics

paris

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117374473_0:166:3120:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_179ffab4f173d5004288bfc19274aaf3.jpg

"We will ask for it," Macron said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels when asked if he would offer Russia a ceasefire for the duration of the Olympics. The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.He also said he was ready to discuss proposals to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Macron added that Paris was ready to react in case of escalation in Ukraine, but will not be the initiator of aggression. Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine in late February, Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out. The statement received widespread criticism with most EU members, including Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland rejecting the idea of deploying Western troops to Ukraine.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that "there will be no soldiers on Ukrainian soil sent there" by European states or NATO members.Commenting on Macron’s statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that NATO troops’ potential boots on the ground in Ukraine will lead to an inevitable conflict between Russia and the alliance. Russia has repeatedly warned NATO countries that arms supplies to Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets. Moscow has accused NATO countries of "playing with fire" by arming Ukraine, emphasizing that such actions hinder the possibility of Russia-Ukraine negotiations.Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, that he is ready for peace talks with Ukraine, but stressed that he trusts no one and will seek guarantees.During his interview, President Putin responded to Dmitry Kiselev’s theory that French President Macron’s recent anti-Russian rhetoric could be explained by the desire “to avenge the loss of French influence in Africa.” It was an apparent nod to the events of 2021 to 2023, when pro-French governments were overthrown in Mali and Guinea (2021), Burkina-Faso (2022), Niger (July 2023), and Gabon (August 2023). French troops had to leave Mali and Niger.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/france-just-cant-calm-down-itching-to-start-world-war-iii-1117236645.html

france

ukraine

russia

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, red line, russia fights against nato, nato provokes russia, nato's aggression, russian aggression, russia's aggression, unprovoked war, unprovoked intervention, unprovoked invasion, macron-putin negotiations, macron-putin talks, ukraine war, ukraine peace deal, ukraine ceasefire