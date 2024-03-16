https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/netanyahu-defies-us-approves-plan-to-invade-rafah-1117355489.html
Netanyahu Defies US: Approves Plan to Invade Rafah
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his approval of his military's invasion of the Palestinian city of Rafah.
Dr. Ramzy Baroud - Author, Journalist and Syndicated ColumnistAngie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to Dr. Ramzy Baroud about Benjamin Netanyahu's approval of the planned invasion of Rafah in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by Angie Wong, who provided her analysis on the Fani Willis saga and decision by the Fulton County judge on Friday, March 15th.Rachel kicked off the final hour of the show by speaking to Daniel McAdams about the House of Representatives push to ban the social media platform TikTok.In the last segment of the show, Mark Sleboda discussed the upcoming Russian elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:10 GMT 16.03.2024 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 16.03.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his approval of his military's invasion of the Palestinian city of Rafah.
Dr. Ramzy Baroud - Author, Journalist and Syndicated Columnist
Angie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Dr. Ramzy Baroud about Benjamin Netanyahu's approval of the planned invasion of Rafah in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.
Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by Angie Wong, who provided her analysis on the Fani Willis saga and decision by the Fulton County judge on Friday, March 15th.
Rachel kicked off the final hour of the show by speaking to Daniel McAdams about the House of Representatives push to ban the social media platform TikTok.
In the last segment of the show, Mark Sleboda discussed the upcoming Russian elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
