Russia Downed 8 Ukrainian Drones, Vampire Rocket, Tochka-U Missile Overnight

Russia Downed 8 Ukrainian Drones, Vampire Rocket, Tochka-U Missile Overnight

Russian air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones, a Vampire rocket and a Tochka-U missile over the Kursk and Belgorod regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2024-03-16T05:02+0000

2024-03-16T05:02+0000

2024-03-16T05:02+0000

russia

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian attacks on belgorod region

russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine

terrorism

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_4:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1cad462ab3d90b6cfb91b7552c16b1.jpg

“During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Tochka-U tactical missile system and the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the ministry said. It said Russian air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Kursk Region; three drones, a rocket and a Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region.

2024

News

russian air defense, ukrainian shelling of belgorod, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine drone, drone terrorism, ukraine terrorism