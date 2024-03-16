https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russia-downed-8-ukrainian-drones-vampire-rocket-tochka-u-missile-overnight-1117359204.html
Russia Downed 8 Ukrainian Drones, Vampire Rocket, Tochka-U Missile Overnight
Russian air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones, a Vampire rocket and a Tochka-U missile over the Kursk and Belgorod regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Tochka-U tactical missile system and the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the ministry said. It said Russian air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Kursk Region; three drones, a rocket and a Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region.
“During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Tochka-U tactical missile system and the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the ministry said.
It said Russian air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Kursk Region; three drones, a rocket and a Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region.