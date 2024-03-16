International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russia-downed-8-ukrainian-drones-vampire-rocket-tochka-u-missile-overnight-1117359204.html
Russia Downed 8 Ukrainian Drones, Vampire Rocket, Tochka-U Missile Overnight
Russia Downed 8 Ukrainian Drones, Vampire Rocket, Tochka-U Missile Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones, a Vampire rocket and a Tochka-U missile over the Kursk and Belgorod regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-03-16T05:02+0000
2024-03-16T05:02+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
terrorism
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_4:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1cad462ab3d90b6cfb91b7552c16b1.jpg
“During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Tochka-U tactical missile system and the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the ministry said. It said Russian air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Kursk Region; three drones, a rocket and a Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/patriot-missile-systems-too-complex-and-expensive-to-be-sent-to-ukraine-without-us-chaperones-1117353523.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_642:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_358cbd1e8999a7be082364423fa13eab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defense, ukrainian shelling of belgorod, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine drone, drone terrorism, ukraine terrorism
russian air defense, ukrainian shelling of belgorod, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine drone, drone terrorism, ukraine terrorism

Russia Downed 8 Ukrainian Drones, Vampire Rocket, Tochka-U Missile Overnight

05:02 GMT 16.03.2024
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankA test launch of an upgraded air defense missile at the Sary Shagan testing range
A test launch of an upgraded air defense missile at the Sary Shagan testing range - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2024
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones, a Vampire rocket and a Tochka-U missile over the Kursk and Belgorod regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Tochka-U tactical missile system and the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the ministry said.
Patriot missile launchers - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
Analysis
Patriot Missile Systems Too Complex and Expensive to Be Sent to Ukraine Without US Chaperones
Yesterday, 19:10 GMT
It said Russian air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Kursk Region; three drones, a rocket and a Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала