https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russians-across-the-world-vote-in-presidential-elections-a-visual-map-1117367559.html

Russians Across the World Vote in Presidential Elections: A Visual Map

Russians Across the World Vote in Presidential Elections: A Visual Map

Sputnik International

According to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), there are over two million Russian people currently living outside the country (as of January 1). In order to give the citizens a fair chance to vote for the candidate of their choice, there are hundreds of polling stations available worldwide

2024-03-16T13:42+0000

2024-03-16T13:42+0000

2024-03-16T13:42+0000

multimedia

infographic

2024 russian presidential election

sputnik

russia

russian federation

russian central election commission

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117367403_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca32adc2493643b05738b741e44cc88.png

Citizens of the Russian Federation who either permanently or temporarily reside abroad, have the same voting rights as Russian citizens living in the country. On March 11, CEC member Pavel Andreev announced that the voting in the 2024 Russian presidential elections will also be available abroad. Today, there are 295 polling stations in 144 countries. Normally, polling stations for Russian citizens abroad open up on the premises of Russian embassies, consular offices, centers of compatriots living abroad, or military units. Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!

russia

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian presidential election, russian elections, 2024 elections