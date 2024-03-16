https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russians-across-the-world-vote-in-presidential-elections-a-visual-map-1117367559.html
Russians Across the World Vote in Presidential Elections: A Visual Map
According to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), there are over two million Russian people currently living outside the country (as of January 1). In order to give the citizens a fair chance to vote for the candidate of their choice, there are hundreds of polling stations available worldwide
Citizens of the Russian Federation who either permanently or temporarily reside abroad, have the same voting rights as Russian citizens living in the country. On March 11, CEC member Pavel Andreev announced that the voting in the 2024 Russian presidential elections will also be available abroad. Today, there are 295 polling stations in 144 countries. Normally, polling stations for Russian citizens abroad open up on the premises of Russian embassies, consular offices, centers of compatriots living abroad, or military units. Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!
According to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), there are over two million Russian people currently living outside the country (as of January 1). In order to give the citizens a fair chance to vote for the candidate of their choice, there are hundreds of polling stations available worldwide.
Citizens of the Russian Federation who either permanently or temporarily reside abroad, have the same voting rights as Russian citizens living in the country.
On March 11, CEC member Pavel Andreev announced that the voting in the 2024 Russian presidential elections will also be available abroad. Today, there are 295 polling stations in 144 countries.
Normally, polling stations for Russian citizens abroad open up on the premises of Russian embassies, consular offices, centers of compatriots living abroad, or military units.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!