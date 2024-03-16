https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/t-14-armata-russias-advanced-main-battle-tank-in-numbers-1117371668.html
T-14 Armata: Russia’s Advanced Main Battle Tank in Numbers
T-14 Armata is a Russian next-generation main battle tank that may soon become the mainstay of Russia’s tank forces.
Based on the Armata modular heavy-tracked platform, the T-14 boasts an impressive array of weaponry that is remotely controlled by the crew who reside in a special armored compartment in the tank’s hull. Aside from being capable of dishing out punishment, T-14 Armata can also take the pain thanks to the tank’s composite multilayered armor. Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing what is currently known about this tank.
