T-14 Armata: Russia’s Advanced Main Battle Tank in Numbers

T-14 Armata is a Russian next-generation main battle tank that may soon become the mainstay of Russia’s tank forces.

Based on the Armata modular heavy-tracked platform, the T-14 boasts an impressive array of weaponry that is remotely controlled by the crew who reside in a special armored compartment in the tank’s hull. Aside from being capable of dishing out punishment, T-14 Armata can also take the pain thanks to the tank’s composite multilayered armor. Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing what is currently known about this tank.

