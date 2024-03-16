https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/unprecedented-turn-of-events-senate-maj-leader-ditches-netanyahu-calls-for-elections-1117354570.html
Welcome to Fault Lines, where hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul dissect a diverse array of global and local news. In this episode, the spotlight falls on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's unexpected call for new elections in Israel, accompanied by scathing criticisms aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Welcome to Fault Lines, where hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul dissect a diverse array of global and local news. In this episode, the spotlight falls on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's unexpected call for new elections in Israel, accompanied by scathing criticisms aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaTed Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik AttorneyRory-Riley-Topping: Attorney, Broadcaster, Former Congressional Staffer, and Conservative CommentatorMichael Maloof: Former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of DefenseThe first hour kicks off with attorney Steve Gill's analysis of the ongoing Russian presidential elections, offering valuable perspectives on the unfolding events at the polls.Hour two delves into the looming possibility of a TikTok ban in the United States and anticipates the landscape of the 2024 US presidential election with political cartoonist Ted Rall.Fault Lines engaged in an interview with attorney Rory Riley-Topping to discuss the latest developments in Trump's case in Georgia. This followed Judge Scott McAfee's ruling, stating that the case could proceed if either Fanni Wills or the special prosecutor Wade opted to recuse themselves.Later in the third hour, former Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's forceful condemnation of Israel's actions in its conflict with Hamas, advocating for fresh elections in Israel and condemning Netanyahu's attacks on Gaza civilians.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Unprecedented Turn of Events: Senate Maj. Leader Ditches Netanyahu, Calls for Elections
Welcome to Fault Lines, where hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul dissect a diverse array of global and local news. In this episode, the spotlight falls on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's unexpected call for new elections in Israel, accompanied by scathing criticisms aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Attorney
Rory-Riley-Topping: Attorney, Broadcaster, Former Congressional Staffer, and Conservative Commentator
Michael Maloof: Former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense
The first hour kicks off with attorney Steve Gill's analysis of the ongoing Russian presidential elections, offering valuable perspectives on the unfolding events at the polls.
Hour two delves into the looming possibility of a TikTok ban in the United States and anticipates the landscape of the 2024 US presidential election with political cartoonist Ted Rall.
Fault Lines engaged in an interview with attorney Rory Riley-Topping to discuss the latest developments in Trump's case in Georgia. This followed Judge Scott McAfee's ruling, stating that the case could proceed if either Fanni Wills or the special prosecutor Wade opted to recuse themselves.
Later in the third hour, former Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's forceful condemnation of Israel's actions in its conflict with Hamas, advocating for fresh elections in Israel and condemning Netanyahu's attacks on Gaza civilians.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM