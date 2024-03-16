https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/watch-russian-troops-defend-border-and-decimate-ukrainian-militants-1117367692.html

Watch Russian Troops Defend Border and Decimate Ukrainian Militants

Russia's Ministry of Defense released footage showing the decimation of a Ukrainian sabotage group that tried to enter the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region. The militants were intercepted and decimated by heavy fire from the Russian Armed Forces.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that between March 12 and 14, Ukraine attempted to infiltrate Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions. All attempts were thwarted by Russian forces and over 1500 militants were killed.The Russian command was well aware that Ukraine might try to infiltrate Russia's borders, so Vladimir Putin ordered battle-hardened military professionals, including Spetsnaz (Special Forces) troops, to be stationed there to properly greet saboteurs and give them what they were asking for.

