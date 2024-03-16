https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/weekly-news-wrap-up-tik-tok-ban-us-special-forces-in-taiwan-haiti-in-crisis-1117357386.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Tik Tok Ban; US Special Forces in Taiwan; Haiti in Crisis

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Tik Tok Ban; US Special Forces in Taiwan; Haiti in Crisis

Sputnik International

The US Congress is considering legislation that resembles a ban on TikTok but may pose a grave threat to First Amendment protections.

2024-03-16T04:00+0000

2024-03-16T04:00+0000

2024-03-16T10:13+0000

the critical hour

radio

haiti

gaza strip

donald trump

scotus

ukraine

nippon steel

nato

tiktok

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117357228_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ec648e4fb4bd726945b04b42e2809819.png

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Tik Tok Ban; US Special Forces in Taiwan; Haiti in Crisis Sputnik International The US Congress is considering legislation that resembles a ban on TikTok but may pose a grave threat to First Amendment protections.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the fall of the dollar store economic model and the potential legislation to ban TIk Tok.Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, will join us to discuss Chuck Schumer's push for new elections in Israel and the future of the Chinese economic model.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the TikTok ban legislation and Biden's Nippon Steel fiasco.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, will join forces to discuss the TikTok ban's connection to AIPAC, US meddling in Taiwan, and the Fani Willis case.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, and Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review, come together to discuss the crisis in Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

haiti

gaza strip

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the us congress is considering legislation that resembles a ban on tiktok but may pose a grave threat to first amendment protections.