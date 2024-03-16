https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/willis-misconduct-ruling-russian-elections-emerald-ire--1117355161.html
Willis Misconduct Ruling, Russian Elections, Emerald Ire?
Willis Misconduct Ruling, Russian Elections, Emerald Ire?
Sputnik International
A Fulton County judge orders changes to the team prosecuting former President Donald Trump for election interference.
2024-03-16T04:20+0000
2024-03-16T04:20+0000
2024-03-16T10:18+0000
political misfits
fani willis
fulton county jail
donald trump
ireland
russia
russian elections
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117355276_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_447889015ad8b7e3316b9389108c3bd8.png
Willis Misconduct Ruling, Russian Elections, Emerald Ire?
Sputnik International
A Fulton County judge orders changes to the team prosecuting former President Donald Trump for election interference.
Host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik Rachel Blevins joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruling that the county DA can continue to work on the state’s case against Donald Trump - but that she can’t continue to work with her lead prosecutor. They discuss how this will affect the case in Georgia and the timing of other legal processes against Trump.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist commentator Phil Kelly discusses tensions within Ireland over how Irish leaders engage this week with President Joseph Biden and his role in the genocide in Gaza, opposition in Ireland to Sinn Fein's meeting with Biden, and whether Sinn Fein will suffer politically as a result. They also discuss Ireland's relationship with Palestine and NATO, a boycott of the South by Southwest music festival, what's behind the UK's attempt to redefine extremism, and the French president's attempt to establish himself as a military leader of Western Europe.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the Russian presidential elections being held this weekend; what topics Russian voters will have in mind during this campaign; and what to expect from the meeting between the leaders of Germany, France, and Poland, as France and Germany remain at odds over how best to support Kiev.Cornell University Professor of Law Robert Hockett discusses Trump legal updates, the friendly relationship between Supreme Court Justices regardless of ideology, yet another government shutdown deadline, how the exploitation of the labor economy is supporting the great performance of the capital economy and the economic indicators that seem so divorced from regular American life, and the blowback over Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's remarks calling for the removal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a moose hazard in Alaska and a rude robot.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ireland
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117355276_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_95f4958a20d8e5c4f3f68985c4401d98.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
a fulton county judge orders changes to the team prosecuting former president donald trump for election interference.
a fulton county judge orders changes to the team prosecuting former president donald trump for election interference.
Willis Misconduct Ruling, Russian Elections, Emerald Ire?
04:20 GMT 16.03.2024 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 16.03.2024)
A Fulton County judge orders changes to the team prosecuting former President Donald Trump for election interference.
Host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik Rachel Blevins joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruling that the county DA can continue to work on the state’s case against Donald Trump - but that she can’t continue to work with her lead prosecutor. They discuss how this will affect the case in Georgia and the timing of other legal processes against Trump.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist commentator Phil Kelly discusses tensions within Ireland over how Irish leaders engage this week with President Joseph Biden and his role in the genocide in Gaza, opposition in Ireland to Sinn Fein's meeting with Biden, and whether Sinn Fein will suffer politically as a result. They also discuss Ireland's relationship with Palestine and NATO, a boycott of the South by Southwest music festival, what's behind the UK's attempt to redefine extremism, and the French president's attempt to establish himself as a military leader of Western Europe.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the Russian presidential elections being held this weekend; what topics Russian voters will have in mind during this campaign; and what to expect from the meeting between the leaders of Germany, France, and Poland, as France and Germany remain at odds over how best to support Kiev.
Cornell University Professor of Law Robert Hockett discusses Trump legal updates, the friendly relationship between Supreme Court Justices regardless of ideology, yet another government shutdown deadline, how the exploitation of the labor economy is supporting the great performance of the capital economy and the economic indicators that seem so divorced from regular American life, and the blowback over Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's remarks calling for the removal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a moose hazard in Alaska and a rude robot.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM