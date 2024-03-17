https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/10th-anniversary-of-crimea-and-sevastopol-joining-russia-1117384137.html

10th Anniversary of Crimea and Sevastopol Joining Russia

10th Anniversary of Crimea and Sevastopol Joining Russia

Sputnik International

The Crimean Peninsula and the federal city of Sevastopol became part of Russia after a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which the majority of residents voted to become part of the count.

2024-03-17T11:31+0000

2024-03-17T11:31+0000

2024-03-17T11:32+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

crimea

sevastopol

crimean reunification

reunification

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117383982_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6e59194d21112fb7628dcb7a14bfc337.png

On that day, the Supreme Council of Crimea appealed to President Vladimir Putin to incorporate the republic into the Russian Federation. On March 11, the Supreme Council of Crimea and the Sevastopol City Council had adopted the Declaration of Independence of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, which further led to the process of reunification of the peninsula with Russia. March 18, 2024, will mark 10 years since the Crimean Peninsula was reunited with Russia. On this day in 2014, President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty between Russia and the Republic of Crimea on the entry of the peninsula into the Russian Federation as an equal subject. This important historical event changed the lives of Crimeans, who voted in favor of the joining by a majority. Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!

russia

crimea

sevastopol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crimean peninsula, became part of russia, anniversary of crimea and sevastopol joining russia