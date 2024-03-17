https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/10th-anniversary-of-crimeas-reunification-with-russia-1117380325.html

10th Anniversary of Crimea's Reunification with Russia

Sputnik International

March 16 marked the 10th anniversary of the day when a referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia was held in 2014 following a coup in Ukraine.

On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with officials from Crimea, signed a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea on the admission of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation and the creation of new entities within the Russian Federation. According to the treaty, Crimea was officially admitted to the Russian Federation on March 18, becoming a constituent part.According to the treaty, the Republic of Crimea was considered to be admitted to the Russian Federation from the date of its signing - March 18.The Republic of Crimea is located on the Crimean Peninsula, with Simferopol as its capital. It borders Sevastopol, the Kherson region, and the Krasnodar region.Explore images of Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014 in Sputnik's gallery:

