10th Anniversary of Crimea's Reunification with Russia
March 16 marked the 10th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia. In 2014, a referendum was held following a coup in Ukraine.
On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with officials from Crimea, signed a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea on the admission of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation and the creation of new entities within the Russian Federation. According to the treaty, Crimea was officially admitted to the Russian Federation on March 18, becoming a constituent part.
According to the treaty, the Republic of Crimea was considered to be admitted to the Russian Federation from the date of its signing - March 18.
The Republic of Crimea is located on the Crimean Peninsula, with Simferopol as its capital. It borders Sevastopol, the Kherson region, and the Krasnodar region.
Explore images of Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014 in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankParticipants of the mass rally "Rise up to defend Crimea" in front of the Verkhovna Rada of Crimea in Simferopol.
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/
© Sputnik / Vasiliy Batanov / Go to the mediabankSevastopol residents attend a concert in honor of Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation on Nakhimov Square.
© Sputnik / Vasiliy Batanov/
© Sputnik / Mihail Mokrushin / Go to the mediabankCrimean residents celebrating the changeover of clocks to Moscow time at the Simferopol railway station.
© Sputnik / Mihail Mokrushin/
© Sputnik / Taras Litvinenko / Go to the mediabankNew sign on the building of the Parliament of the Republic of Crimea.
© Sputnik / Taras Litvinenko/
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin during the ceremony of signing a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea.
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi/
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankParticipants in a rally in Kaliningrad in support of the results of the Crimean referendum.
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo/
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankParticipants in a rally in Vladivostok in support of the results of the Crimean referendum.
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov/
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin / Go to the mediabankThe Russian flag over the building of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in Simferopol.
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin/
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankEmployees of a polling station in Simferopol count the votes in the referendum on the status of Crimea.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy/
