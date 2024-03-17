International
10th Anniversary of Crimea's Reunification with Russia
10th Anniversary of Crimea's Reunification with Russia
March 16 marked the 10th anniversary of the day when a referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia was held in 2014 following a coup in Ukraine.
On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with officials from Crimea, signed a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea on the admission of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation and the creation of new entities within the Russian Federation. According to the treaty, Crimea was officially admitted to the Russian Federation on March 18, becoming a constituent part.According to the treaty, the Republic of Crimea was considered to be admitted to the Russian Federation from the date of its signing - March 18.The Republic of Crimea is located on the Crimean Peninsula, with Simferopol as its capital. It borders Sevastopol, the Kherson region, and the Krasnodar region.Explore images of Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014 in Sputnik's gallery:
08:30 GMT 17.03.2024
March 16 marked the 10th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia. In 2014, a referendum was held following a coup in Ukraine.
On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with officials from Crimea, signed a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea on the admission of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation and the creation of new entities within the Russian Federation. According to the treaty, Crimea was officially admitted to the Russian Federation on March 18, becoming a constituent part.
According to the treaty, the Republic of Crimea was considered to be admitted to the Russian Federation from the date of its signing - March 18.
The Republic of Crimea is located on the Crimean Peninsula, with Simferopol as its capital. It borders Sevastopol, the Kherson region, and the Krasnodar region.
Explore images of Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014 in Sputnik's gallery:
Participants of the mass rally "Rise up to defend Crimea" in front of the Verkhovna Rada of Crimea in Simferopol.
Participants of the mass rally Rise up to defend Crimea in front of the Verkhovna Rada of Crimea in Simferopol. - Sputnik International
Participants of the mass rally "Rise up to defend Crimea" in front of the Verkhovna Rada of Crimea in Simferopol.
Sevastopol residents attend a concert in honor of Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation on Nakhimov Square.
Sevastopol residents attend a concert in honor of Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation on Nakhimov Square. - Sputnik International
Sevastopol residents attend a concert in honor of Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation on Nakhimov Square.
Crimean residents celebrating the changeover of clocks to Moscow time at the Simferopol railway station.
Crimean residents celebrating the changeover of clocks to Moscow time at the Simferopol railway station. - Sputnik International
Crimean residents celebrating the changeover of clocks to Moscow time at the Simferopol railway station.
New sign on the building of the Parliament of the Republic of Crimea.
New sign on the building of the Parliament of the Republic of Crimea. - Sputnik International
New sign on the building of the Parliament of the Republic of Crimea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin during the ceremony of signing a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin during the ceremony of signing a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea. - Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin during the ceremony of signing a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea.
Participants in a rally in Kaliningrad in support of the results of the Crimean referendum.
Participants in a rally in Kaliningrad in support of the results of the Crimean referendum. - Sputnik International
Participants in a rally in Kaliningrad in support of the results of the Crimean referendum.
Participants in a rally in Vladivostok in support of the results of the Crimean referendum.
Participants in a rally in Vladivostok in support of the results of the Crimean referendum. - Sputnik International
Participants in a rally in Vladivostok in support of the results of the Crimean referendum.
The Russian flag over the building of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in Simferopol.
The Russian flag over the building of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in Simferopol. - Sputnik International
The Russian flag over the building of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in Simferopol.
Employees of a polling station in Simferopol count the votes in the referendum on the status of Crimea.
Employees of a polling station in Simferopol count the votes in the referendum on the status of Crimea. - Sputnik International
Employees of a polling station in Simferopol count the votes in the referendum on the status of Crimea.
