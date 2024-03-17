https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/haiti-health-care-system-collapses-amid-unrest-hospitals-looted---reports-1117388895.html

Haiti Health Care System Collapses Amid Unrest, Hospitals Looted - Reports

The attack on Haiti's capital has devastated the country's already fragile health care system, with more than half of Port-au-Prince's medical facilities out of service because they have been left without medicine amid gang violence, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The State University Hospital, the largest in Haiti, is closed due to a lack of donated blood and fuel for generators, the report said. Haitian doctors predict a spike in maternal and infant mortality as thousands of women are forced to give birth at home in the coming weeks, the newspaper added. On February 29, gang violence erupted in the downtown area of the capital Port-au-Prince while Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was visiting Kenya to seek an agreement for the deployment of foreign forces in Haiti to fight organized crime. The gangs said their goal was to prevent the prime minister from returning to Haiti, and they stormed Haiti's largest prison and freed an unconfirmed number of inmates. The Haitian government declared a state of emergency in the capital region. Haiti has long been mired in a social and political crisis that escalated after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021. The country has faced an unprecedented increase in the activities of criminal groups, while the humanitarian situation has deteriorated due to a multitude of natural disasters.

