https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/half-of-us-homes-face-climate-change-threat-affecting-insurance-and-market-value---study-1117378423.html

Half of US Homes Face Climate Change Threat, Affecting Insurance and Market Value - Study

Half of US Homes Face Climate Change Threat, Affecting Insurance and Market Value - Study

Sputnik International

Last year it was reported that millions of American homeowners faced skyrocketing home insurance rates with some insurers even withdrawing coverage altogether, as more homes face climate change threats like wildfires and floods.

2024-03-17T05:47+0000

2024-03-17T05:47+0000

2024-03-17T05:50+0000

us

americans

california

kentucky

south dakota

climate change

us flooding

threat of flooding

floods

weather conditions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117378633_0:164:3059:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_5199c592bc872ec4d444e60061903bc1.jpg

A recent study has found that nearly half (44.8%) of all US homes are threatened by extreme weather conditions brought on by the impacts of climate change. Roughly $22 trillion worth of residential properties are at risk of “severe or extreme damage” from flooding, high winds, wildfires, heat or poor air quality, according to a report from Realtor.com.Such impacts will have an effect on home prices, will drive up insurance costs and even destabilize the broader housing market.This report follows one from last year in which an analysis from the non-profit First Street Foundation found that a growing risk of wildfire makes some real estate property in California essentially “uninsurable”. The analysis also found some US states that are more inland such as Kentucky, South Dakota and West Virginia are facing higher insurance costs due to an increase in extreme weather damage caused by climate change.The report from Realtor used data from First Street to estimate the number of homes facing potential climate damage, and focused its study on the 100 largest cities.Therefore, the report also found: 55% of homes, worth $3 trillion, face a severe or extreme risk from wildfires with more than a third (39%) of these properties in California. Nearly 7% of homes, worth $3.4 trillion are at a high risk of flooding and New Orleans holds the largest share of these homes. At least 9% of homes, worth $6.6 billion, face severe or extreme risks because of declining air quality.The report also found that over the next 30 years, 18% of homes will be at risk of damage from hurricane-strength winds, and that homeowners in 19 states and Washington, DC are now being asked to carry additional hurricane-related policies.A report from this past December released by First Street Foundation also found that about 3.2 million Americans moved due to an increasing risk of flooding. But at the same time, some of those areas also saw an increase in migration in the past two decades.The insurance industry has previously said that the frequency and severity of claims are on the rise, and it is making those companies more aware of where they would prefer to offer coverage and will increase insurance premiums.If an insurance company decides to drop a property, that home’s value could decline by 19% to 40%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/florida-battles-flooding-and-power-outages-following-storm-1115013441.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/wildfires-in-texas-grow-to-one-of-largest-in-the-us-states-history-1117049447.html

california

kentucky

south dakota

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us flooding, threat of flooding, floods, flooded us, us flooded, us flooding, flood in us, extreme weather conditions, weather conditions, extreme weather