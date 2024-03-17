https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/putin-visits-campaign-headquarters-in-moscow-1117392077.html

Putin Visits Campaign Headquarters in Moscow

Putin Visits Campaign Headquarters in Moscow

Sputnik International

After the conclusion of the presidential election, Vladimir Putin has now made his way to his campaign headquarters located in Gostiny Dvor, Moscow.

2024-03-17T20:50+0000

2024-03-17T20:50+0000

2024-03-17T20:52+0000

russia

vladimir putin

presidential election

russian president

moscow

kremlin

video

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117390831_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c65557191faa3cda52a448c967bbee0a.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as leading presidential candidate Vladimir Putin arrives in his election headquarters in Moscow on March 17. Russia's presidential election took place from March 15 to 17. According to preliminary results, Putin won 87.26% of votes after processing 60% of ballots. The president is expected to hold a meeting with the staff of the headquarters and its co-chairs.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Visits Campaign Headquarters in Moscow Sputnik International Putin Visits Campaign Headquarters in Moscow 2024-03-17T20:50+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president, vladimir putin, election headquarters, presidential elections, presidential candidate