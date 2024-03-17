https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/putin-visits-campaign-headquarters-in-moscow-1117392077.html
Putin Visits Campaign Headquarters in Moscow
After the conclusion of the presidential election, Vladimir Putin has now made his way to his campaign headquarters located in Gostiny Dvor, Moscow.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as leading presidential candidate Vladimir Putin arrives in his election headquarters in Moscow on March 17. Russia's presidential election took place from March 15 to 17. According to preliminary results, Putin won 87.26% of votes after processing 60% of ballots. The president is expected to hold a meeting with the staff of the headquarters and its co-chairs.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
20:50 GMT 17.03.2024 (Updated: 20:52 GMT 17.03.2024)
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as leading presidential candidate Vladimir Putin arrives in his election headquarters in Moscow on March 17. Russia's presidential election took place from March 15 to 17.
According to preliminary results, Putin won 87.26% of votes after processing 60% of ballots. The president is expected to hold a meeting with the staff of the headquarters and its co-chairs.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.