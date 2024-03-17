https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/ukraine-conflict-natos-going-to-suffer-defeat-in-proxy-war-with-russia--analyst-1117387302.html

Ukraine Conflict: 'NATO's Going to Suffer Defeat' in Proxy War With Russia – Analyst

President Vladimir Putin earlier touted the Russian troops successfully advancing in several areas in the special military operation zone and liberating new territories from Ukrainian nationalists.

"It’s becoming manifestly clear to more and more people that Kiev is gonna lose the war," John Mearsheimer, an American political scientist and Professor at the University of Chicago, told the YouTube channel Duran, referring to the Ukraine conflict.According to the pundit, "there’s no plausible strategy" for Kiev and Brussels to rectify the situation, something that he said is a "huge problem and a devastating defeat for the West."The comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said in an interview that he doesn’t rule out a potential scenario of his country’s military conducting an operation to "confront Russian troops" in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, warned that the possible deployment of a European military contingent to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield and would only lead to serious consequences for the Kiev regime.European head of states, NATO leadership and the White House, in turn were quick to say that they were not considering sending their militaries to Ukraine, with France’s Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne not ruling out that the French military could be send there for demining operations and weapons production on Ukrainian territory.

