International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/ukraine-conflict-natos-going-to-suffer-defeat-in-proxy-war-with-russia--analyst-1117387302.html
Ukraine Conflict: 'NATO's Going to Suffer Defeat' in Proxy War With Russia – Analyst
Ukraine Conflict: 'NATO's Going to Suffer Defeat' in Proxy War With Russia – Analyst
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin earlier touted the Russian troops successfully advancing in several areas in the special military operation zone and liberating new territories from Ukrainian nationalists.
2024-03-17T14:36+0000
2024-03-17T14:36+0000
world
russia
ukraine
nato
west
military
special operation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117387674_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c9fec822ffdd9419e0b1343b5b3f0cbc.jpg
"It’s becoming manifestly clear to more and more people that Kiev is gonna lose the war," John Mearsheimer, an American political scientist and Professor at the University of Chicago, told the YouTube channel Duran, referring to the Ukraine conflict.According to the pundit, "there’s no plausible strategy" for Kiev and Brussels to rectify the situation, something that he said is a "huge problem and a devastating defeat for the West."The comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said in an interview that he doesn’t rule out a potential scenario of his country’s military conducting an operation to "confront Russian troops" in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, warned that the possible deployment of a European military contingent to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield and would only lead to serious consequences for the Kiev regime.European head of states, NATO leadership and the White House, in turn were quick to say that they were not considering sending their militaries to Ukraine, with France’s Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne not ruling out that the French military could be send there for demining operations and weapons production on Ukrainian territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/macrons-anti-russia-war-rhetoric-spawned-by-anger-over-losing-french-clout-in-africa-1117317372.html
russia
ukraine
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117387674_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6126fa9cc2721db60246a5b0dc5596d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, nato, west, military, special operation
russia, ukraine, nato, west, military, special operation

Ukraine Conflict: 'NATO's Going to Suffer Defeat' in Proxy War With Russia – Analyst

14:36 GMT 17.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / GINTS IVUSKANSThe NATO logo is seen on a uniform during the NATO annual military exercise "Winter Shield" 2021 in Adazi, Latvia, on November 29, 2021.
The NATO logo is seen on a uniform during the NATO annual military exercise Winter Shield 2021 in Adazi, Latvia, on November 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / GINTS IVUSKANS
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
President Vladimir Putin earlier touted the Russian troops' successful offensive in several areas in the special military operation zone, where they have liberated new territories from Ukrainian nationalists.
"It’s becoming manifestly clear to more and more people that Kiev is gonna lose the war," John Mearsheimer, an American political scientist and Professor at the University of Chicago, told the YouTube channel Duran, referring to the Ukraine conflict.

"We can talk about exactly what it means ‘cause that is a very complicated issue, but there’s no question that […] the Russians are going to win," while Ukraine "is going to suffer a defeat and indeed NATO’s gonna suffer a defeat as well," Mearsheimer pointed out.

According to the pundit, "there’s no plausible strategy" for Kiev and Brussels to rectify the situation, something that he said is a "huge problem and a devastating defeat for the West."

What’s more, there are “no formidable military forces in Europe” that could fight in Ukraine or "even provide much deterrence" to Kiev without US support, the professor added.

The comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said in an interview that he doesn’t rule out a potential scenario of his country’s military conducting an operation to "confront Russian troops" in Ukraine.
Protesters waving Russian flags and holding a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin gather in front of the French Embassy in Kinshasa on March 1, 2023 for a demonstration against the visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo of French President Emmanuel Macron. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2024
Analysis
Macron's Anti-Russia 'War Rhetoric' Spawned by Anger Over Losing French Clout in Africa
14 March, 07:02 GMT

Moscow responded by making it clear that such a development would inevitably lead to a direct military conflict between Russia and NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called discussing the possibility of sending "certain contingents to Ukraine an important new element of rhetoric."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, warned that the possible deployment of a European military contingent to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield and would only lead to serious consequences for the Kiev regime.
European head of states, NATO leadership and the White House, in turn were quick to say that they were not considering sending their militaries to Ukraine, with France’s Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne not ruling out that the French military could be send there for demining operations and weapons production on Ukrainian territory.

In a separate development, Putin stressed during last month’s State of the Nation address to parliament that Russian forces are "firmly holding the initiative" and are successfully advancing in a spate of operational areas in the special military operation zone."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала