When it comes to the US's efforts to intervene in Russia’s domestic affairs, “the Russian intelligence capability is good at tackling these threats, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.

Incumbent Vladimir Putin has won a landslide victory in the 2024 Russian presidential elections, praised by international observers as free and fair.Western elites have always harbored personal animosity towards Putin due to a spate of factors, Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, said in an interview with Sputnik.In this vein, the ex-CIA agent commented on Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Sergey Naryshkin’s statement that the US is looking to create a "fifth column" in Russia to meddle in the 2024 presidential elections and discredit the country’s leadership on social media.The West sees itself as the world leader in terms of moral, economic, and military clout, with Russia perceived as "a thorn in Western side, which must be compelled to submit," the retired CIA intelligence officer pointed out.Dwelling on the primary methods that US intelligence employs when meddling in other countries' election processes, Johnson explained that it all “starts off with funding.”As for Facebook*, Twitter, and Instagram*, Johnson added, those social media companies "actually, in some cases, were created or at least helped out in their creation by the [Western] intelligence community and are used by them to try to influence elections."In this regard, the retired CIA intelligence officer pointed out that "the Russian intelligence capability is really good at identifying these [ US interference-related] threats and dealing with them."* Meta’s Facebook and Instagram are banned in Russia for extremism.

